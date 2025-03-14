Huge Bowflex sale — save $500 on this home gym

Beach weather is on the horizon and if you're looking to shed some winter fat, now is the time to act. Sure, you could join a gym, but I just spotted an epic deal on a compact home gym that'll save you money and make it easy to workout at your convenience.

Through March 18, you can get the BowFlex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym on sale for $999 at BowFlex via coupon code "TOMS999". That's $500 off and one of the best prices I've seen for this home gym.

BowFlex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym: was $1,499 now $999 at Bowflex Transform your home into a mini gym with the BowFlex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym. It features over 70 strength building workouts you can perform offering up to 210 lbs. of PowerRod resistance. (Upgradable to 410 lbs.) Supported exercises include lat pulldowns, leg extension, squats, abdominal crunches, bench press, bicep curl, and more. Note: Use coupon code "TOMS999" at checkout to get this price.

Bowflex makes some of the best adjustable dumbbells on the market and this home gym is equally impressive. It lets you perform a wide variety of exercises all from the comforts of your home.

The home gym weighs 174 lbs. total and comes with a 7-year warranty. You also get a 5-year warranty on the Power Rods, which are used for resistance.