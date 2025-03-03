Forget the MacBook Air M4 — the amazing XPS 13 is just $999 right now
Our favorite Windows laptop is now cheaper than ever
The age of Artificial Intelligence has ushered in a new breed of AI laptops. While there are many models and configurations to choose from, Dell's XPS 13 sits high in our best AI laptop list.
For a limited time, you can get the Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC on sale for $999 at Dell. That's $200 off and one of the best laptop deals I've seen.
This Dell XPS 13 (2024) with a Snapdragon X Elite chip boasts incredible performance in a well-crafted, lightweight design. Its bright, 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200 display makes visuals shine. Throw in exceptional battery life, lasting close to 20 hours, and you have an amazing Copilot+ PC on your hands — especially with the current discount. In our Dell XPS 13 (2024) review, we said the Editor's Choice machine is the best XPS 13 ever released.
The configuration on sale packs a 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200 LCD, Snapdragon X Elite chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. In our Dell XPS 13 2024 review, we said the Editor's Choice machine delivers the goods thanks to its fast performance and exceptional battery life.
On Geekbench 6, which tests overall CPU performance, Dell’s machine did fantastically well. While the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 scored better in single-core performance, the XPS 13 outshined it in multi-core performance. The XPS 13 also turned in better numbers than the recent Dell XPS 14, which packs an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU. And when it comes to battery life, it lasted an amazing 19 hours and 41 minutes, which is over four hours longer than the MacBook Air M3.
That said, we're not fans of the fact that you only get a pair of Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports. Likewise, there's no function key row, although Dell does include a capacitive function row that blends nicely with the keyboard deck.
Nevertheless, this is an epic machine and a terrific price.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance tech and fitness writer. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TechRadar, Tom's Guide, Live Science and more. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Gaming Editor for the Daily Star. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Hurry and score $700 off this killer RTX 4090 gaming laptop
Marmot’s sale section just restocked — shop my 11 favorite deals from $34