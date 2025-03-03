Forget the MacBook Air M4 — the amazing XPS 13 is just $999 right now

Our favorite Windows laptop is now cheaper than ever

Dell XPS 13 on yellow background with Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop badge
(Image credit: Future)

The age of Artificial Intelligence has ushered in a new breed of AI laptops. While there are many models and configurations to choose from, Dell's XPS 13 sits high in our best AI laptop list.

For a limited time, you can get the Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC on sale for $999 at Dell. That's $200 off and one of the best laptop deals I've seen.

Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC
Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $999 at Dell

This Dell XPS 13 (2024) with a Snapdragon X Elite chip boasts incredible performance in a well-crafted, lightweight design. Its bright, 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200 display makes visuals shine. Throw in exceptional battery life, lasting close to 20 hours, and you have an amazing Copilot+ PC on your hands — especially with the current discount. In our Dell XPS 13 (2024) review, we said the Editor's Choice machine is the best XPS 13 ever released.

The configuration on sale packs a 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200 LCD, Snapdragon X Elite chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. In our Dell XPS 13 2024 review, we said the Editor's Choice machine delivers the goods thanks to its fast performance and exceptional battery life.

On Geekbench 6, which tests overall CPU performance, Dell’s machine did fantastically well. While the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 scored better in single-core performance, the XPS 13 outshined it in multi-core performance. The XPS 13 also turned in better numbers than the recent Dell XPS 14, which packs an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU. And when it comes to battery life, it lasted an amazing 19 hours and 41 minutes, which is over four hours longer than the MacBook Air M3.

That said, we're not fans of the fact that you only get a pair of Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports. Likewise, there's no function key row, although Dell does include a capacitive function row that blends nicely with the keyboard deck.

Nevertheless, this is an epic machine and a terrific price.

