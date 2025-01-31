Epic Target weekend sale live from $19 — 21 deals I'd shop now

The weekend is finally here — and if you're looking to indulge in a little retail therapy, you've come to the right place. Target is offering epic weekend discounts on tons of my favorite items from TVs and headphones to kitchen appliances and apparel.

Looking to upgrade your TV or streaming set-up ahead of the Super Bowl? Target is currently offering 30% off TVs, soundbars and streaming devices. One of our favorite deals is on the the TCL 55" Class S5-Series 4K LED TV, which you can snag for just $239. Hoping to stock up on Valentine's day goodies? Target has candy deals starting at just $2.

For more great discounts, check out our Target promo codes guide. You can also take a look at our guide to the best Super Bowl TV deals and Valentine's Day gifts.

Valentine's Day candy: deals from $2 @ Target

Score Valentine's Day candy from $2 at Target. You can get everything from Reeses to M&M's here. Plus, select items are eligible for a buy one, get one 50% off deal.

Apparel/sneakers: up to 50% off @ Target

Target is offering up to 50% off select activewear, basics and sneakers. Brands like Skechers, Hanes and more are included in this sale.

Fitness equipment & accessories: up to 40% off @ Target

Reach all your fitness goals in the new year with these epic discounts at Target. From dumbbells to exercise machines, there's ton of great fitness options to add to your home gym at Target.

Storage & organization deals: up to 40% off @ Target

Looking to get your space organized in 2025? Target has you covered. From the bathroom to the kitchen and everything in between, Target has some great shelving and storage options to help you tidy up.

Home appliances: up to 50% off @ Target

Right now, Target is slashing the prices on major home appliance brands, including Ninja, Keurig, Nespresso, and more. Stock up on all your cooking and home essentials for the new year.

Vacuum & floor care items: up to 30% off @ Target

While it's not quite time for spring cleaning, Target can help you get a head start on the dust-busting with their current vacuum and floor care deals. Brands like Bissel, Black + Decker, Dyson and Shark have deep-cleaning products discounted at up to 30% off.

Crock-Pot 4.5qt Slow Cooker: was $24 now $19 at Target If you're in the market for a simple, no-frills slow cooker, look no further than this Crock-Pot. With its 4.5 quart capacity, the Crock-pot is perfectly sized for feeding 5 or more people and is ideal for small family dinners and weekly meal prep. We're also loving this brand-new Ponderosa Green color.

Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush: was $49 now $38 at Target If you’re after a good entry-level electric toothbrush, this Sonicare 4100 is a great option. It comes with a pressure sensor and two intensity settings to protect sensitive gums during brushing. It also has a 2-minute timer, and battery indicator light. What’s more, this is a great price to grab while it lasts!

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was $89 now $59 at Target The Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a single-cup, portable brewer that can make delicious coffee in minutes. Choose from hundreds of K-Cup pod varieties to make 6-12oz cups of hot and iced beverages. It's easy to use, and with its compact size of 5 inches, it's a great space-saver. In our Keurig K-Mini review, we said it's the easiest starter Keurig machine you can buy.

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123 now $99 at Target For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats the Little Green Carpet Cleaner. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, It can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 at Target Small but mighty, the Beats Studio Buds offer AirPods-like performance. You get active noise cancelling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. In our Beats Studio Buds review, we labeled them a surprisingly affordable option for ANC. Add in impressive sound, and they're a top contender in its price range.

Costway Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $349 now $184 at Target Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient and versatile oven can heat up to 662F in less than five minutes and cook up a 12-inch pizza, burgers, meats and more. You can open or close the shovel of the door or chimney to control the fire; a dual thermometer lets you know the internal temperature. It's also easy to move the entire oven around thanks to its two flexible wheels and two stable steel legs. It comes with a waterproof fabric cover, ash collector, mesh storage shelf, pizza peel and other accessories for your pizza-making convenience.

Ninja 0.5-quart Creami: was $229 now $199 at Target There’s nothing better than a bowl of ice cream — and this gadget has earned plenty of social media points for being the best at what it does. In our Ninja Creami review, we praised it for its ease of use (dangerously easy!), its multiple functions, and how many customizable recipes are available for it.