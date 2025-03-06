Epic Carhartt apparel sale live from $7 — 13 deals I'd shop right now
Shop rare deals up to 40% off on Carhartt clothing
Spring is almost here — and if you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long. Although investing in the popular brand can be pricey, the good news is that there are tons of epic Carhartt discounts to shop right now.
Amazon is knocking up to 40% off Carhartt t-shirts, hoodies, utility pants, hats and more with deals starting as low as $7. Personally, I'm loving the stylish-yet-comfortable Carhartt Relaxed Fit Denim Fleece Lined Shirt that's now 40% off. You can also shop the Carhartt Tencel Fiber Series Hooded Sweatshirt that's nearly $30 off.
If you're familiar with Carhartt, you know that sales are few and far between — so we recommend jumping on these deals ASAP. Check out my top 13 picks from the sale. (For more savings, check out our Amazon promo codes guide, as well as this week's 31 best spring Amazon deals).
Best Carhartt Deals
Keep your feet comfortable and warm no matter the conditions with this pair of Carhartt crew socks. These stay put without slipping and provide support for your toe, heel and arch.
Everyone needs a reliable t-shirt, and this one from Carhartt definitely fits the bill. It's made of 100% heavyweight cotton and comes in a range of bright, cheerful colors. There's also a pocket with the Carhartt logo on the left side for a touch of extra style.
With this Carhartt neck gaiter, you'll have plenty of protection from the sun during any outdoor activity. It's also stretchy and comfortable, and wicks sweat off your face and neck if you get warm.
This Carhartt cap is a must-have accessory. Not only does it look great with any outfit, but it comes in many different colors to match your style. You can adjust the fit, and there's a moisture-wicking sweatband built in for when the weather gets hot. If you're a fan of Carhatt and want to let people know it, the patch on the front is a nice touch.
The perfect pant for the hard working woman, these joggers (that are also considered scrubs) wick sweat, dry fast, and resist odors and stains. They feature rugged Flex stretch technology, a modern fit and will help get you through your shift comfortably.
Finding a durable work pant that's also comfortable isn't an easy task — but these Carhartt pants will make your search a whole lot simpler. The pants, that can also be considered scrubs, feature rugged ripstop fabric, triple-stitched outseams, tradesman cargo pocket and a soft interior.
Carhartt outerwear doesn't just make apparel — now even your lunch can stay stylish, cool and dry thanks to this Carhartt Camping Cooler. It's durable, easy to carry and is insulated to keep food and drinks at the right temperature. It's even rain proof.
This men's mid-weight Rain Defender sweatshirt sports a fresh-looking Carhartt graphic across the back and down the sleeve. The sweatshirt is treated with Rain Defender Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to help keep you dry in mid-to-light rain.
Another great option is the hooded tencel sweatshirt for women that offers unbeatable softness, breathability and durability. It also provides a loose fit so you can easily layer under or over it if you're heading out into the cold.
This crewneck sweatshirt features a comfortable, relaxed fit and is both cute and casual. We're loving this green shade but be sure to check out all the colors to find the best deal in your size.
Style meets warmth and comfort when it comes to this long sleeve shirt jacket featuring denim on the outside and fleece on the inside. The durable and versatile "shacket" can be worn whether you're heading to work or out to dinner.
This pair of shoes is hands down the work boot of choice for the man who wants an athletic shoe feel in a lightweight, full feature work boot design. The footbed is made with Insite technology that's engineered to create maximum arch support, reducing foot fatigue during long days on the job.
Several sizes of this comfortable waterproof boot are reduced in price in this sale. These shoes feature a breathable membrane that allows moisture to escape while keeping your feet dry.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
