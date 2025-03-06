Epic Carhartt apparel sale live from $7 — 13 deals I'd shop right now

Spring is almost here — and if you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long. Although investing in the popular brand can be pricey, the good news is that there are tons of epic Carhartt discounts to shop right now.

Amazon is knocking up to 40% off Carhartt t-shirts, hoodies, utility pants, hats and more with deals starting as low as $7. Personally, I'm loving the stylish-yet-comfortable Carhartt Relaxed Fit Denim Fleece Lined Shirt that's now 40% off. You can also shop the Carhartt Tencel Fiber Series Hooded Sweatshirt that's nearly $30 off.

If you're familiar with Carhartt, you know that sales are few and far between — so we recommend jumping on these deals ASAP. Check out my top 13 picks from the sale. (For more savings, check out our Amazon promo codes guide, as well as this week's 31 best spring Amazon deals).

Best Carhartt Deals

Carhartt Canvas Hat: was $24 now $19 at Amazon This Carhartt cap is a must-have accessory. Not only does it look great with any outfit, but it comes in many different colors to match your style. You can adjust the fit, and there's a moisture-wicking sweatband built in for when the weather gets hot. If you're a fan of Carhatt and want to let people know it, the patch on the front is a nice touch.

Carhartt Modern Fit Jogger Pant (Women's): was $32 now $20 at Amazon The perfect pant for the hard working woman, these joggers (that are also considered scrubs) wick sweat, dry fast, and resist odors and stains. They feature rugged Flex stretch technology, a modern fit and will help get you through your shift comfortably.

Carhartt Ripstop MultiCargo Pant (Men's): was $35 now $22 at Amazon Finding a durable work pant that's also comfortable isn't an easy task — but these Carhartt pants will make your search a whole lot simpler. The pants, that can also be considered scrubs, feature rugged ripstop fabric, triple-stitched outseams, tradesman cargo pocket and a soft interior.

Carhartt Camping Cooler: was $39 now $29 at Amazon Carhartt outerwear doesn't just make apparel — now even your lunch can stay stylish, cool and dry thanks to this Carhartt Camping Cooler. It's durable, easy to carry and is insulated to keep food and drinks at the right temperature. It's even rain proof.

Carhartt Tencel Fiber Series Hooded Sweatshirt (Women's): was $64 now $38 at Amazon Another great option is the hooded tencel sweatshirt for women that offers unbeatable softness, breathability and durability. It also provides a loose fit so you can easily layer under or over it if you're heading out into the cold.