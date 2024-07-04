Best 4th of July Target sales — 11 fantastic deals I’d shop now

Target is one of the easiest places to accidentally spend too much money because there are just so many great, can’t-pass-this-up items that catch your eye. Luckily, with big 4th of July sales at Target, you can click "add to cart" with minimal guilt because you’re getting such a great deal.

Target's 4th of July sale is the perfect excuse to pick up a striking new mini backpack for just $13 to show off at the weekend barbecue, or upgrade to Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones for only $279 to watch fireworks pop off without hurting your ears.

One of my favorite deals from this sale is the Ninja Creami at $199 , with an extra 15% off until July 6 thanks to Target’s ‘Dorm Essentials’ Circle Bonus. This fantastic ice cream maker has been making the social media rounds, and at just $169 after all discounts, I think I need to get one. You can shop the entire 4th of July sale at Target , or keep scrolling to see my top 11 deals.

Best Target deals

Wild Fable Mini Flap Backpack: was $20 now $13 @ Target

Purses are too big, crossbodies are too small, but this mini backpack looks just right. This gorgeous army green, 9” backpack is fitted with plenty of exterior and interior pockets to keep your stuff separated, and it closes with a drawstring and buckle.

Reebok Lite Plus 3 Women’s Running Shoes: was $65 now $29 @ Target

These comfortable running shoes feature a balanced FuelFoam midsole and a heel tab to help you slip them on quickly. And if this dusty rose colorway isn’t your style, there are three other styles at 54% off to choose from: blue, gray, and black.

Reebok Lite Plus 3 Men’s Running Shoes: was $65 now $29 @ Target

At 54% off, these comfy kicks are a steal. Inside, there’s a FuelFoam midsole that strikes a good balance between support and comfort. Outside, you’ll find a rubber outsole ready to stay secure on wet surfaces, perfect for running in summer rain. There’s also a discounted black colorway with red accents, or a mainly black option.

K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $89 now $59 @ Target

If you love coffee and live in a small apartment or college dorm, this petite single-serve machine is just your size. It’s less than 5 inches wide, can brew between 6 and 12 ounces with K-Cup pods, and comes in multiple fun colors. Until July 6, you can take off an extra 15% with Target’s ‘Dorm Essentials’ Circle Bonus.

Costway 20” Carry-on Suitcase: was $189 now $95 @ Target

With summer comes fun vacations (or moving into college dorms), so this deal on Costway’s well-built suitcase will certainly come in handy. It features a protective hardshell, a nifty fold-out front pocket that gives you easy access to a laptop or tablet, and a foldable tabletop you can use while waiting for your plane.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $229 now $172 @ Target

In our Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review, we deemed these Editor’s Choice earbuds the best ones yet from Samsung, with better noise-canceling tech than Apple’s AirPods Pro. If you’re on the hunt for comfortable ANC earbuds that offer premium sound quality, you won’t be disappointed with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Ninja 0.5-quart Creami: was $229 now $199 @ Target

On a hot day, there’s nothing better than a cold bowl of ice cream, and this gadget has earned plenty of social media points for being the best at what it does. In our Ninja Creami review, we praised it for how easy it is to use (it’s dangerously easy!), its multiple functions, and how many customizable recipes are available for it. And Target considers this a ‘Dorm Essential,’ so you can get an extra 15% off until July 6.

Vizio V-Series 5.1 Sound Bar: was $249 now $199 @ Target

I’ve been looking to upgrade my TV setup, and at $50 off, this 5.1 sound system from Vizio is calling my name. For just $199, you get a slim soundbar with 3 full-range speakers, two surround speakers to place on either side of the soundbar, 5” wireless subwoofer for plenty of bass, equipped with support for Dolby Audio 5.1 and DTS Virtual:X.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones: was $349 now $279 @ Target

These aren’t Sony’s newest headphones, but they’re still a fantastic buy, especially when they’re slashed by $70 like they are right now. They almost earned a perfect score in our review, thanks to their exceptional noise cancellation, top-notch audio quality, and strong battery life.

Costway 8” Memory Foam Mattress: was $659 now $225 @ Target

Summer is a hot season for moving, and if you find yourself in need of a new mattress, this 8” memory foam mattress is a whopping 62% off — that’s a savings of $374! The memory foam is gel-infused and porous to help keep you cool, and offers medium firmness for a good balance between comfort and support.