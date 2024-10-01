Anthropologie’s fall sale is filled with hidden gems — 11 furniture and home decor deals I’d shop now
Save big on stylish fall home essentials from $19
Let's face it: Anthropologie can be pricey. It makes sense though — the brand's apparel and home sections are filled to the brim with stylish, high-quality items that I'd love to get my hands on. Although, I must say their sale selections are a second-best option if you're on a budget (like myself).
In fact, Anthropologie is currently hosting a fall sale with up to 40% off furniture, decor, candles, pillows and more. It's the perfect opportunity to get those coveted items at a more attractive price. Right now, I have my eye on the gorgeous Sophie Faux-Fur Pillow for just $44. I'll also be adding the Pumpkin Glass Beverage Dispenser to my cart for fall.
Keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite items that are worth a little splurge from Anthropologie's fall sale.
Best Anthropologie Home Deals
Foliage Cheese Markers, Set of 6: was $28 now $19 @ Anthropologie
Get ready to host gatherings in style with this set of cheese markers that bring the beauty of fall's flora right into your kitchen. The set comes with six copper-plated and brass-plated stainless steel fall leaf shapes with the names of different types of cheeses etched into them. Your charcuterie board has never looked better thanks to these cheese markers!
Ada Bath Towel Collection: was $38 now $29 @ Anthropologie
Add some simple style to your bathroom with this timeless taupe bath towel collection. Made of 100% cotton the plush towels will transform your bathroom or powder room into a luxurious spa in no time.
Figural Snail White Birch & Pumpkin Glass Candle: was $44 now $29 @ Anthropologie
This charming snail-shaped candle will fill your space with a woody aroma and cozy radiance. It features notes of freshly grated nutmeg and crushed cinnamon bark, layered amidst glowing amber and cedarwood.
Hand-Tufted Leighton Bath Mat: was $58 now $39 @ Anthropologie
Hoping to achieve effortless style and comfort in your powder room? Look no further than this soft and elegant bath mat that's made of hand-tufted cotton. It comes in both small and medium sizes and can be machine washed.
The Sophie Faux-Fur Pillow: was $58 now $44 @ Anthropologie
Add some luxury to your couch or bed with this faux fur throw pillow. It's super soft and comes in an array of striking colors. It's sure to be your snuggle buddy this fall and winter.
Pumpkin Glass Beverage Dispenser: was $88 now $54 @ Anthropologie
Get ready for those spooky season gatherings with this pumpkin-shaped beverage dispenser. It's perfect for serving up a batch of your favorite refreshing beverage in and will add a whimsical touch to your seasonal decor.
Houndstooth Throw Blanket: was $88 now $64 @ Anthropologie
Nothing screams fall quite like this houndstooth throw blanket that comes in three different shades. Striking the perfect balance between warmth and weight, the blanket offers a cozy embrace without feeling too heavy. It's the ideal choice for snuggling up in any season.
Knot Ceramic Side Table: was $168 now $129 @ Anthropologie
Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, this cheerful side table will add charm to any space. Its compact design makes it super easy to store and it's simple to wipe clean. The side table is also available in a light blue hue.
Wicker Log Holder, Triangle: was $298 now $131 @ Anthropologie
Perfect to hold logs for those fall bonfires or when you're cozying up indoors by the fireplace, this wicker piece offers plenty of storage for firewood. You can use it indoors and outdoors and it matches just about any style decor.
Flourish Iridescent Glass Table Lamp: was $228 now $169 @ Anthropologie
This timeless lamp with a rounded glass base provides a soft illumination and serves as a gorgeous accent piece. It's sure to add an element of design and sophistication to your home.
Vitruvi Cloud Humidifier: was $229 now $169 @ Anthropologie
The Cloud Humidifier naturally hydrates your air and looks great while doing it. In a sleek nightstand-friendly shape, this ultrasonic cool mist humidifier improves your skin, sleep, and natural immunity by adding a filtered cool mist to the air.
