IKEA just dropped its latest spring collection — here’s what I’ll be buying

When it comes to home decor on a budget, you can always rely on IKEA to instantly transform your space.

Which is why I was so excited to learn of its latest collection to hit the stores, just in time for a summer makeover!

IKEA just dropped the eighth iteration of its signature STOCKHOLM 2025 collection — but this time with 96 stunning new items.

Each piece is to celebrate and showcase the “best of IKEA” since first launching in 1985.

As someone who loves interior style, I’ve spotted some impressive pieces that I would snap up for my home.

Not only do they have beautiful craftsmanship and style, but will add a touch of luxury — without the expensive price tag!

Ranging from its first-ever, glass pendant chandelier to the line's eye-catching armchairs, here are just a few of my favorites that I’ll be buying.

IKEA STOCKHOLM 2025 Cushion cover: $14.50 at IKEA Spruce up your furnishings with this nature-inspired cushion cover. Ideal for bringing the 'outdoors in' this season, this linen cover will certainly add bold color to your living room. What’s more, the strong material has a natural protection against stains, which is a bonus.

IKEA STOCKHOLM 2025 Bowl: $40 at IKEA This isn’t just any beautiful glass bowl. It's a mouth-blown work of art by a skilled glassblower. For that reason, I love the eye-catching, blue-turquoise glass and unique shape that would literally stand out in any space. Plus, it’s scratch-resistant so you can either use it as a fruit bowl or standalone, decorative piece.

IKEA STOCKHOLM 2025 Pendant lamp: $149 at IKEA If you want instant glam, this glass pendant chandelier will do the trick. I love the stunning design with 36 glass tubes hanging on brass-plated metal hooks. You can opt to hang it directly over your dining table or choose to install it closer to the ceiling for optimum light. Plus, this will add ambiance and style to any room.

IKEA STOCKHOLM 2025 Side table on casters: $149 at IKEA If you want to entertain in style, this side table with hidden caster wheels is a favorite. This circular, two-tier, serving trolley is perfect for those summer drinks and snacks, and is easily portable. Made from oak veneer, and a minimal, Scandi look, I just love the simplicity of this design.

IKEA STOCKHOLM 2025 Chair, birch veneer: $299 at IKEA This contemporary chair is made from birch veneer, and is a tribute to the brand’s Scandi style. With its solid bent birch veneer and stunning woven linen seat, it brings a touch of nature indoors. What’s more, this adds a beautiful centerpiece in any room.

You can check out the rest of IKEA’s STOCKHOLM 2025 collection here.