Amazon’s spring sale knocks up to 60% off fashion — 11 deals I’d shop now from Crocs, Adidas and more
Step up your style with Amazon fashion deals
Shopping for clothing is one of my favorite past times — and with all the Amazon Big Spring Sale fashion sales happening now, there's tons of styles I'm already adding to my cart.
Apparel and shoes are seeing some of the biggest markdowns with popular brands like Adidas, Hanes, Carhartt, Levi's and more slashing the prices on their latest collections. One of my personal favorite sales is the CRZ Yoga sale, which is taking 20% off top-rated fitness apparel. You'll also want to check out all the clog and sandal deals that Crocs is offering from $18.
The discounts certainly don't end there! If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, invest in some new spring apparel and save money while doing so, you've come to the right place. For more great deals from your favorite brands, check out the 11 best Amazon fashion sales going on now. Plus, check out our live coverage of the Amazon Big Spring Sale.
Best Amazon Apparel Sales
Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. For instance, the women's Adidas Logo Tanktop (pictured) is now 58% off on Amazon and is available in a variety of colors.
Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
It's pretty rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.
Crocs sale: deals from $18 @ Amazon
It's officially Crocs season! From clogs to sandals, Amazon is discounting a wide range of Crocs shoes that are perfect for the warmer weather months. We're seeing markdowns of up to 50% off stylish and functional Crocs for the entire family.
CRZ Yoga sale: 20% off @ Amazon
Amazon is currently offering up to 20% off CRZ Yoga's already budget-friendly yoga and athletic apparel. Amazon reviews often compare CRZ YOGA's quality and fit to Lululemon, admitting it's just as good (if not better) than the premium apparel. Plus, they offer tons of styles for every type of sport and activity level.
Cushionnaire sale: up to 50% off @ Amazon
If you're in the market for some Birkenstocks this spring but don't want to pay the hefty price, I have the recommendation just for you. Cushionnaire is a brand that makes super comfy slides (among other styles) that resemble Birkenstocks — except they're a fraction of the price. I have a pair of the pictured sandals, which are now 43% off and I absolutely love them. I suggest grabbing a pair while they're this cheap!
Eddie Bauer sale: up to 60% off @ Amazon
Eddie Bauer is probably one of the most versatile brands in Amazon's Big Spring Sale. From styles that you'll want to wear on the mountain to apparel that's appropriate to wear at work, the brand has tons of epic deals up to 60% off for both men and women. For instance, this men's Voyager Flex Long-Sleeve Shirt (pictured) is now down to $20 in the sale.
Hanes sale: up to 65% off @ Amazon
Looking for some basics to complete your spring wardrobe? Hanes has you covered. From plain tees and hoodies to under garments and socks, you can shop up to 65% off Hanes apparel on Amazon. Stay comfy all spring long with these ultra soft essentials.
Hey Dude sale: up to 60% off @ Amazon
Hey Dude has officially joined the Amazon Big Spring Sale! From slip ons to flip flops, snag a a pair of Hey Dudes that are now up to 60% off at Amazon. The deals are for men, women and children. For example, the popular Hey Dude Wally Sport Mesh (pictured) are now 55% off bringing them down to $29.
Levi's denim sale: deals from $30 @ Amazon
Who doesn’t love a new pair of jeans? If you're looking to snag some new denim for spring, Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select Levi's styles for men and women. After discount, deals start as low as $30.
Skechers sale: deals from $22 @ Amazon
Amazon's spring sale includes a bunch of awesome deals on Skechers. If you're on the hunt for new sneakers or some sandals to help you enjoy the warmer weather, you're in luck. Skechers has tons of great options starting at just $22.
Under Armour sale: deals from $10 @ Amazon
Under Armour's sales are going strong on Amazon! Whether you're looking to replace a pair of running shoes or you want to upgrade your sports bra, there are some huge savings on Under Armour gear for both men and women with deals starting at just $10. If you're planning to play some golf this spring, I suggest grabbing this Under Armour Men's Tech Golf Polo that's nearly 50% off now.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
