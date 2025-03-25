Amazon’s spring sale knocks up to 60% off fashion — 11 deals I’d shop now from Crocs, Adidas and more

Shopping for clothing is one of my favorite past times — and with all the Amazon Big Spring Sale fashion sales happening now, there's tons of styles I'm already adding to my cart.

Apparel and shoes are seeing some of the biggest markdowns with popular brands like Adidas, Hanes, Carhartt, Levi's and more slashing the prices on their latest collections. One of my personal favorite sales is the CRZ Yoga sale, which is taking 20% off top-rated fitness apparel. You'll also want to check out all the clog and sandal deals that Crocs is offering from $18.

The discounts certainly don't end there! If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, invest in some new spring apparel and save money while doing so, you've come to the right place. For more great deals from your favorite brands, check out the 11 best Amazon fashion sales going on now. Plus, check out our live coverage of the Amazon Big Spring Sale.

Best Amazon Apparel Sales

Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

It's pretty rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.

Crocs sale: deals from $18 @ Amazon

It's officially Crocs season! From clogs to sandals, Amazon is discounting a wide range of Crocs shoes that are perfect for the warmer weather months. We're seeing markdowns of up to 50% off stylish and functional Crocs for the entire family.

CRZ Yoga sale: 20% off @ Amazon

Amazon is currently offering up to 20% off CRZ Yoga's already budget-friendly yoga and athletic apparel. Amazon reviews often compare CRZ YOGA's quality and fit to Lululemon, admitting it's just as good (if not better) than the premium apparel. Plus, they offer tons of styles for every type of sport and activity level.

Cushionnaire sale: up to 50% off @ Amazon

If you're in the market for some Birkenstocks this spring but don't want to pay the hefty price, I have the recommendation just for you. Cushionnaire is a brand that makes super comfy slides (among other styles) that resemble Birkenstocks — except they're a fraction of the price. I have a pair of the pictured sandals, which are now 43% off and I absolutely love them. I suggest grabbing a pair while they're this cheap!

Hanes sale: up to 65% off @ Amazon

Looking for some basics to complete your spring wardrobe? Hanes has you covered. From plain tees and hoodies to under garments and socks, you can shop up to 65% off Hanes apparel on Amazon. Stay comfy all spring long with these ultra soft essentials.

Levi's denim sale: deals from $30 @ Amazon

Who doesn’t love a new pair of jeans? If you're looking to snag some new denim for spring, Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select Levi's styles for men and women. After discount, deals start as low as $30.

Skechers sale: deals from $22 @ Amazon

Amazon's spring sale includes a bunch of awesome deals on Skechers. If you're on the hunt for new sneakers or some sandals to help you enjoy the warmer weather, you're in luck. Skechers has tons of great options starting at just $22.