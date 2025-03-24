Amazon Big Spring Sale slashes $700 off my favorite curved OLED gaming monitor

This big monitor gets a big discount

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Amazon Big Spring Sales event kicks off this week, which means it’s a great time to save on some of the best gaming monitors. To that end, the popular retailer is offering my favorite gaming monitor at a steep discount.

Right now, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is on sale for $1,099. While this isn’t the lowest this monitor has sold for, you’re still saving a huge $700 off via this deal. We might see a lower price once the Big Spring Sale officially kicks off tomorrow (March 25), but if you don’t want to wait, I say get this monitor right now.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9
Samsung Odyssey OLED G9: was $1,799 now $1,099 at Amazon

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 impresses thanks to its expansive 49-inch curved OLED display and lightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate. Normally priced at $1,799, it's practically a steal at $1,099. This is a deal you don't want to miss if you want a super immersive gaming experience.
Price check: $1,099 @ Best Buy

View Deal

Like I said in my Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 review, this huge curved monitor commands your attention. Its immersive 1,800R curvature fully immerses you in whatever game you’re playing. The 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time ensure a super smooth and lag-free experience, while the OLED panel delivers stunning detail and vivid colors.

This ultrawide monitor isn’t just for gaming. The ample screen space is perfect for multitasking and boosting productivity, as it can comfortably accommodate multiple open windows. Additionally, with Samsung smart TV apps, it can also serve as a secondary or even primary television. This functionality serves to boost the Odyssey OLED G9’s value.

The Odyssey OLED G9's size is a double-edged sword. It's a major selling point, but also a drawback. For example, I needed to position myself roughly four and a half feet away from the screen to view everything comfortably while gaming. This was only possible because my office desk was deep enough to accommodate the monitor pushed back as far as necessary, a setup that may not be viable for everyone.

If your desk is big enough for it, then the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is a gaming monitor I can’t recommend enough—especially at $700 off!

Tony Polanco
Tony Polanco
Senior Computing Writer

Tony is a computing writer at Tom’s Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.

