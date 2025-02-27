Act fast! Dyson's best two hair tools are currently AU$250 off at Amazon — just AU$1 shy of their all-time lows

There’s no denying that Dyson makes some of the most innovative hair-styling tools, but they don’t come cheap. However, thanks to a killer deal on everyone's favourite one-stop-shop, Amazon, Dyson's popular hair dryers — the Airstrait and the Supersonic Nural — have been discounted by a staggering 33% each.

The OG Dyson Supersonic needs no introduction, ushered in as the top-of-the-line product in the hairdryer space… until last year, when the Supersonic Nural made headlines for being the smartest hair dryer in town with new speciality attachments.

In a similar vein, the Airstrait has also made waves, with a wealth of positive reviews for the wet-to-dry straightener. The tool is renowned for its precise airflow blades, directing hot air downwards to dry hair to naturally straight and shiny results — no hot plates involved. Despite the popularity of both stylers, each comes with a Dyson premium price tag of AU$749, making them somewhat out of reach for the average consumer.

Right now, though, they’re both down to AU$499 on Dyson's Amazon storefront, saving you a generous AU$250 off either gadget. That’s just a dollar shy of the lowest price of AU$498 during last year’s Black Friday sales.

You'll need to act fast to nab these deals though, as they are only available while stocks last.

Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer (Ceramic Patina / Topaz): was AU$749 now AU$499 at Amazon Save AU$250

With new smart settings and a brand-new diffuser attachment for curly hair types, the Dyson Supersonic Nural is perfect for anyone. It features all the beloved settings of the original, but also comes packed with sensors and attachments. The latter are intelligent too, allowing the hair dryer to remember the last settings used. Now, for AU$250 off, this hair dryer is worth picking up quicksmart. Only available in the Ceramic Patina / Topaz colourway.

Dyson Airstrait: was AU$749 now AU$499 at Amazon Save AU$250

Slashing 33% off RRP, the Dyson Airstrait can take your hair styling routine to a whole new level. The no-hot-plate hair straightener is also a dryer that can take totally wet hair and dry it to naturally straight in a matter of minutes. With three temperature settings and precise airflow blades, this hair tool is great for those wanting to shorten their drying and styling time. Also included in the box is a non-slip heat-resistant mat, which can be used to place the styler down in between sectioning. Do note, that this discount is only available in one colourway.

Should you buy the Nural or the Airstrait?

Adding some serious smarts to Dyson’s hair-care lineup, the Nural capitalises on airflow to reduce heat damage and quicken drying time. In our Dyson Supersonic Nural review, two settings piqued our interest the most — the Scalp Protect mode and the Pause Detect mode — which could both effectively change the game for hair styling.

When operating Scalp Protect mode — symbolised by a yellow light on the endcap — the hair dryer uses a Hall sensor to detect how close the dryer is to your scalp. Once it recognises the distance, the dryer will automatically decrease its temperature to 55℃ — Dyson’s optimum temperature for scalp care.

The Nural also houses a Pause Detect mode, which limits airflow and heat when the dryer is put down. While we enjoyed this feature, we found the dryer needed to be placed on a certain angle to register the mode.

The Airstrait features a similar mode — simply known as Idle — that will pause airflow and heat settings after three seconds of inactivity. This will happen regardless of whether you are still holding the Airstrait or have put it down.

While we haven't reviewed the Airstrait, I've had some hands-on time with the device, and it definitely lives up to the hype. The straightener works really well in wet mode, promptly drying my mid-length, thick hair to a naturally straight style within 20 minutes. The only caveat I've found in the past two weeks of testing is that the tool doesn't result in pin-straight hair, but more like I've just had a salon blowout with bouncy ends. This could also be the case for those with coiled, thicker hair — something to keep in mind before laying down the cash for it.

So, which one should you buy? Well, that would depend on what kind of results you’re after. They’re both hair dryers at their core, but if you want varying styles, the Nural and its attachments are probably better suited to your needs. However, if you love to wear your hair straight most of the time, you’ll be better served investing in the Airstrait.