Get up 40% off this Black Friday at obdeleven.com

Make your car smart for less with this incredibly Black Friday deal at OBDeleven. With up to 40% off a range of products, now is a great time for car tech.

an image showing a person using the OBDeleven app to check their car diagnostic report for any faults
(Image credit: OBDeleven)

OBDeleven is an onboard diagnostics brand that offers car assistant products for drivers who want to make their cars smarter. The company does this by offering cloud-based software and Bluetooth-enabled hardware and an app that allows drivers easy access to vehicle performance data.

This Black Friday, you can buy OBDeleven’s best bundles with up to 40% off the regular price.

After Black Friday, you can still save money by using our exclusive OBDeleven coupon codes. We work hard to keep this hub up-to-date with all the latest offers.

Our top picks from OBDeleven

Ultimate pack deal

This is for Volkswagen Group car enthusiasts who want complete control. Lifetime diagnostics + extensive VAG coding capabilities + unlimited one-click customizations for Volkswagen Group vehicles included.

$126.29 (was $210.49)

Pro Pack Deal

PRO PACK - For hands-on Volkswagen Group car drivers who code. Lifetime diagnostics + extensive VAG vehicle coding capabilities included.

$152.59 (was $220.99)

Why we love OBDeleven

OBDelevent products help drivers diagnose problems, tweak vehicle setup, share and access live data and more through one easy-to-use app. Support is provided for basic diagnostic checks on any make of car, with free-tier subscriptions included as standard on all devices.

Save even more money at OBDeleven by becoming an affiliate member. By recommending others to OBDeleven, you can earn 10% of the value of orders they place. It’s as simple as creating an account and sending your friends and family your unique referral link.

