8 Prime Day tech deals under AU$50 you can't ignore

Prime Day 2024 is back on in Australia! Kicking off early this morning, on Tuesday, July 16, and lasting all the way until midnight on Sunday, July 21, you're in for a sweet treat of great deals this week.

That said, even some of the best Amazon AU deals can still be too expensive for those shopping on a budget. In hopes of helping you out with this, we've compiled some of the best tech deals under AU$50 this Prime Day.

We've gathered 8 deals ranging from smart home products to power banks and travel products that cost less than AU$50 and come with our Tom's Guide stamp of approval. If you're looking for other top-notch deals under AU$100, our Prime Day deals page has you sorted. Do note though, that to fully take advantage of the incredible deals on offer, you'll need to sign up for Amazon Prime here.

But for now, here are some of the best tech deals for less than AU$50 available to shop during the Prime Day 2024 sales right now.

Prime Day tech deals under AU$50

Echo Pop | AU$79 AU$29 (save AU$50) This Amazon Echo Pop speaker will turn your house into the smart home of your dreams, with access to thousands of Alexa skills such as checking the weather, controlling music and listening to the news. You can even make calls through the device, and connect to other Echo devices to bolster your hands-free controls. If you've already picked up the Echo Pop, you can nab the Echo Dot for AU$49 and add it to your collection.

JLab Go Air Pop Wireless Earbuds | AU$49.95 AU$34.97 (save AU$14.98) These vibrant earbuds are so affordable right now, knocking a massive AU$14.98 off an already very low RRP. The JLab Go Air Pop buds offer decent sound quality and feature reliable controls. Plus, you'll even get 8 hours of playback on a single charge, which is mighty impressive for buds that'll cost you under AU$35. This deal is available in all colours except pink.

Twelve South AirFly SE (white)| AU$59.99 AU$47.20 (save AU$12.79) Say goodbye to messy and tangled cords when travelling thanks to this little transmitter. You can wirelessly transmit audio from in-flight entertainment, games, gym equipment and more, to your favourite Bluetooth headphones, without sacrificing superb sound quality. You can also grab the AirFly Pro, which is just a step above the SE, for AU$59.99 on Amazon.

Veektomx Mini Power Bank | AU$29.99 AU$20 (save AU$13.53) Slashing 30% off the listed price, this small-but-mighty power bank will keep your devices fuelled and raring to go all day long. Providing 10,000mAh within its small and lightweight design, this power bank will easily fit into your pocket and has 2 output ports for dual simultaneous charging. It also comes in four colourways — black, white, pink and purple.

TP-Link Tapo Smart Lightbulbs (2-pack) | AU$32 AU$23 (save AU$9) Transform any space into an immersive, multicoloured zone with TP-Link Tapo smart bulbs. Using Wi-Fi and an accompanying app, you can dim, increase brightness, set a timer and use voice control to change the settings of the lights in your home. Plus, with this two-pack, the bulbs only cost AU$11.50 each, which is an absolute bargain.

Fire TV Stick Lite | AU$59 AU$29 (save AU$30) Enrich and elevate your home entertainment experience with the Fire TV Stick Lite. This trusty gadget allows you to stream Netflix, Binge, Prime Video and more, all from an Alexa-enabled remote. Plus you can stream your favourite free-to-air channels in full 1080p HD resolution. If you're keen to watch some 4K streams, the Fire TV Stick 4K is also discounted to AU$39 on Amazon for Prime Day.

Chromecast with Google TV (HD) | AU$59 AU$43 (save AU$16) Transform any TV into a compatible smart TV with to Google's streaming dongle. You can connect your phone, laptop or tablet and play your favourite content all by plugging this little beauty into the back of any supported screen. While this isn't the cheapest price we've seen, a Chromecast will enhance any home setup, especially if you're not ready to invest in all-new tech. If you're after the 4K model, it's likewise on sale for AU$75, down from AU$99.

Ring Indoor Camera (2nd gen) | AU$99 AU$49 (save AU$50) Give yourself and your housemates the ultimate peace and serenity when you're away with this Ring Camera deal. Now in white or black colourways, you can check in from wherever you are with Live View and 1080p HD full-colour vision. This camera is easy to set up, as it comes with wall mounts and a wired connection.