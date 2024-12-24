7 last-minute digital Christmas gifts — Disney Plus, Audible, Xbox and more
Save the holiday with one of these last-minute digital gifts
It's Christmas Eve, your guests are on the way, and suddenly you've realized you're short a gift or two. While you could make a mad dash to your local big box retailer, the last thing you want to do is to stand in line amid a throng of last-minute shoppers.
Fortunately, there's an alternative. There are plenty of last-minute holiday gifts you can buy that arrive electronically. While there won't be any holiday paper or bows to unwrap, these gifts can save you time, money, and your sanity as they'll arrive straight in your recipient's mailbox. Below are seven of our top picks.
Last-minute digital gifts
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: from $14/month @ Amazon
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you instant access to over 100 games. Plus, you get Xbox Game Studios titles the same day as release. Plans start from $16.99/month, but it's on sale at Amazon from $14/month.
Audible: from $15 @ Amazon
Audible is Amazon's popular audiobook service, and for the holiday season, you can gift a subscription from $15 for one month, $45 for three months, $90 for six months, or $150 for a full year. This gives you recipient their choice of a premium audiobook each month, as well as access to a vast library of original audiobooks, podcasts and audio dramas. Audible subscribers also get access to exclusive sales and discounts.
Disney Plus Gift Card: from $25 @ Disney
Keep your partner entertained throughout the entire year with a Disney Plus gift card. They'll have access to content from Disney, Pixar, National Geographic, and more. Better yet, this gift arrives instantly and can be used immediately. That alone is worth the cost. Reminder: Disney Plus with ads costs $9.99/month, whereas Disney Plus with no ads costs $15.99/month.
The ultimate gift for coffee lovers, Atlas Coffee lets you taste different types of coffees/blends/roasts from around the world. It includes a variety of single blend coffees from places like Costa Rica, El Salvador, Peru, and Kenya. The coffee is roasted here in the States and then shipped to your recipient. You can opt between a 3-month subscription ($49), 6-month ($98), or a 12-month ($188).
iGourmet subscription: deals from $52 @ iGourmet
Satisfy the foodie in your with an iGourmet gift box. Subscriptions can be purchased for international cheeses, artisan cured meats, and more. Prices start from $52 and there are 3-, 6-, or 12-month plans. Alternatively, you can get them an iGourmet gift card from $25 to $250.
Picked by Wine.com: from $100 @ Wine.com
For the person who enjoys a quality bottle, Wine.com has a subscription service called Picked by Wine.com. The receiver takes a quiz about the wines they like and Wine.com sends out a box with six wines suited to their taste. They can then continue their subscription on their own or cancel.
Fruit & Dessert clubs: from $59 @ Harry & David
Harry & David offers monthly clubs for all types of foodies. You can satisfy someone's sweet tooth with a subscription to Harry & David's dessert club or sign someone up for the company's steakhouse club. Prices start from $59 and through December 31 you can use coupon "CLUB" to save from $50 to $100 off qualifying purchases.
