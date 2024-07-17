19 Prime Day deals that are Black Friday cheap

I don't know about you, but it's starting to feel like Black Friday in July to me with all these unprecedented deals. We've been seeing such huge discounts from Amazon the past two days, it has me already wondering how the November savings event could possibly get any better than this. Sure, most people do their holiday shopping during Black Friday, but the question is, why wait until November?

As you probably know, Prime Day has slashed the prices on products from some of the most popular brands on the market, including Apple, Dyson, YETI, Peloton and much more. I've scoured Amazon and gathered some of my favorite deals, starting at just $19, that I believe are just as good (if not better) than Black Friday prices.

Prime Day will be over in just a few short hours, so I recommend jumping on these deals ASAP. And who knows, maybe you'll sneak in some early holiday shopping while you're at it!

Best Amazon Deals

YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug: was $30 now $19 @ Amazon

Ideal for holding anything from coffee to oatmeal, this small camp mug will keep its contents nice and warm thanks to its double-wall vacuum-insulated body. It also comes with a lid that has a MagSafe slider to eliminate the chance of spills.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side.

Lululemon Athletica Everywhere Belt bag: was $48 now $27 @ Amazon

The best-selling fanny pack is 42% off for a limited time with this Prime Day deal. I own the bag myself, and it has so much more space than meets the eye. It's perfect for traveling because it's hands-free and allows you to keep all your personal items close by. It will also keep your passport, ID and ticket easily reachable and secure.

CRZ YOGA Butterluxe Athletic Romper: was $36 now $28 @ Amazon

It doesn't get much cuter and more comfortable than this buttery-soft romper. Designed for yoga, exercise, leisure and everything in between, you'll love sporting the one piece that is super stretchy and has adjustable straps for a custom fit.

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen): was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

The Ring Indoor Cam records 1080p video, is equipped with a built-in siren to ward off intruders, and has advanced zone customization that only sends notifications if motion is detected where it shouldn't be. It's smaller than the first-generation model and now includes a physical privacy shutter.

Bedsure Queen Comforter Set: was $62 now $29 @ Amazon

This fluffy comforter is extremely soft and cozy. It has a microfiber filling making it perfect to use all year round. It's available in dozens of different colors and is machine washable. Don't forget to apply the coupon for an extra 20% off.

Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen): was $99 now $39 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. You'll get a wireless security camera that shoots crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested.

JBL Tune Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: was $99 now $44 @ Amazon

JBL's wireless earbuds pack a punch with 10mm drivers that deliver crisp sound. With 40 hours of battery life shared between the headphones and their charging case, you'll be able to rock out all day long.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

The wireless Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection, and night vision. It's also got a rechargeable battery and can be installed without much hassle. In our Ring Video doorbell (2nd gen) review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100.

BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner: was $123 now $81 @ Amazon

For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats Bissell's internet-famous Little Green Machine. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, It can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills.

Oral-B Genius X Limited Rechargeable Electric Powered Toothbrush: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon

If you’re looking for a smart brush at an affordable price, this Genius X model is 50% off. It comes with six cleaning modes, and has impressive, advanced features. Notably, it’s Bluetooth enabled, and gives you real-time feedback about your daily brushing habits and how to improve via your smartphone. This top-of-the-range brush also comes with three replacement brush heads, and a travel case. And at such a great price, it probably won’t last very long!

Ninja 6-in-1 DualZone: was $179 now $115 @ Amazon

Ninja's DualZone is a sleek and modern-looking fryer with one large cooking zone that can be divided into two for cooking different dishes at different temperatures or times. It's got dishwasher-safe parts and six functions to choose from.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $168 @ Amazon

Lowest price ever! Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are "nearly perfect wireless earbuds" according to our review, offering world-class noise cancelation, spatial audio, quality sound and 6-30 hours of battery life. The audio quality is even a bit better. Grab them while you can. This new model sports a USB-C charging case, making them the perfect companion for the iPhone 15.

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System: was $299 now $237 @ Amazon

The Shark FlexStyle Hair Styling System can be used as a powerful, no-heat-damage hair dryer or an ultra-versatile multi-styler letting you curl, volumize, smooth, or dry. It is often compared to the popular Dyson Airwrap, but it's currently less than half the price (and might even be the superior choice performance-wise). We recommend jumping on this deal!

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $279 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

iRobot Braava jet m6: was $499 now $279 @ Amazon

The best robot mop we've tested is on sale with over $200 off, taking it to the lowest price its ever been. In our Braava jet m6 review, we found this device was the best at cleaning up spills and stains on our floor. It also works in tandem with the Roomba S9 and i7 — once they finish vacuuming, they can tell the m6 to start mopping.

Dyson Airstrait: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

One of Dyson's latest launches, the Airstrait can take damp hair and dry it poker-straight with no heat damage. This miracle straightener also works to neaten up second-day hair, and it has three temperature settings to choose from.

Peloton Bike: was $1,445 now $1,084 @ Amazon

The Peloton Bike has a 22” touchscreen which allows you to view live fitness classes as you work out. This exercise bike has a neat footprint, which is about the same size as a yoga mat at four feet long and two feet wide. There's also a metal cage at the back to store dumbbells. Our Peloton Bike review praised this device's flexibility and convenience, and we also loved Peloton's engaging exercise classes.