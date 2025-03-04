11 best sales to shop this week — save big on Patagonia, Bose, Home Depot and more
Early spring deals are officially here
Spring will be here before we know it — and whether you're looking to do a little wardrobe refresh or you're interested in upgrading to the latest tech, there's no shortage of great sales to shop this week.
First up is Walmart, who just so happens to be slashing the prices on our favorite Apple products, including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, smartwatches and more. You can also shop REI's end-of-season sale and stock up on outdoor gear for both winter and spring. Last but not least, Bose recently launched a spring sale with discounts on some of the best headphones and speakers we've ever tested.
The deals certainly don't end there! Keep scrolling to check out all the best sales I recommend shopping for the week ahead.
Best Sales of the Week
Apple sale: deals from $22 @ Walmart
Walmart is a great (and often overlooked) destination to shop for tech. And right now, the retailer is hosting a huge sale on Apple products. The sale includes epic savings on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, smartwatches and more with deals starting at just $22. For instance, Apple's MacBook Air M1 is on sale for just $629.
Bose sale: up to $120 off @ Bose
Bose is an audio brand that makes some of the best headphones and best Bluetooth speakers on the market. And right now, you can save up to $120 during their epic spring sale. If you're shopping for a speaker, I recommend the SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker that's now on sale for $79.
Breville sale: up to $200 off @ Amazon
The best espresso machines can be pricey, so it's worth acting on sales while you can. Fortunately, a few Breville coffee and espresso makers are on sale right now. For example, the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine is now $200 off on Amazon.
Hoka sale: deals from $11 @ Hoka
Spring is almost here — and soon enough you'll be taking your indoor runs outside. If you need to revamp your wardrobe or retire an old pair of sneakers, Hoka is having a massive sitewide sale on some of the best running shoes we've tested, as well as comfortable apparel for all conditions. The sale includes deals on running shoes, long sleeve tops, tees and tanks starting at $11.
Home Depot sale: up to 40% off @ Home Depot
Home Depot is currently knocking up to 40% off everything you need to revamp your home from appliances to furniture. Additionally, you can save big on power tools and accessories. The sale includes brands like Dewalt, Ryobi, Milwaukee and more.
Fire TV sale: deals from $24 @ Amazon
Looking to upgrade your streaming set up? Amazon's popular line of Fire TVs and streaming sticks are now up to 40% off. For instance, you can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for $29. It's one of the best streaming devices we've tested offering 4K output and an easy to use interface all at a super affordable price.
Lululemon 'We Made Too Much' section: finds from $14 @ Lululemon
Good news! Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section just restocked. From apparel to accessories, the popular activewear retailer has tons of hidden gems starting at just $14. Whether you're looking for cozy sweatshirts to get you through the rest of winter or you're looking ahead to spring for outdoor fitness apparel, I recommend shopping these stylish and functional items now.
Marmot end-of-season sale: deals from $34 @Marmot
When it comes to outdoor apparel, Marmot stands out as a brand that offers high-quality gear for outdoor enthusiasts. And right now, the company is hosting an epic end-of-season sale ahead of spring with savings up to 60% off for both men and women. From parkas for winter to lightweight rain jackets for spring, Marmot has you covered with deals starting at just $34.
Patagonia, Arc'teryx and Smartwool sale: deals from $11 @ REI
Whether you're heading out on one of your final winter adventures of the season or you're already planning some spring escapades, REI can be your one-stop shop when it comes to apparel and accessories. Especially right now since the retailer is hosting an epic sale with up to 50% off. The sale includes deals from some of our favorite brands like The North Face, Patagonia, Arc'teryx and more.
Sony sale: up to $1,800 off @ Best Buy
With the NCAA March Madness tournament right around the corner, now is the perfect time to upgrade your TV. Fortunately, Best Buy is knocking up to $1,800 off select Sony TVs. Sony TVs rarely see discounts, so this sale is definitely worth jumping on ASAP.
YETI sale: deals from $17 @ Amazon
Amazon is currently knocking 20% off YETI coolers, tumblers and water bottles. If you're a fan of YETI, you know that a sale like this doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware deals starting at just $17. For instance, the popular YETI Roadie Cooler 24 is now $50 off.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
