Disney Plus in 2022: Obi-Wan, She-Hulk, Moon Knight and more

The House of the Mouse is ready, because Disney Plus ' 2022 slate already has plenty to look forward to next year. We’ll see at least two new Star Wars shows (and possibly The Mandalorian season 3 ), and four upcoming Marvel series —plus a holiday special.

On top of that, we've got big sequels to beloved Disney movies, and a series that spins out of one of Disney's most adorable action movies of the last decade. That said, it's been chaos keeping track of it all, so we decided to compile all of the details of the most anticipated Disney Plus shows and movies for 2022.

Disenchanted

Is there life after your "happily ever after"? While the cameras often cut away from what comes next, Disney's love of sequels means that the once-animated princess Giselle (Amy Adams) is coming back for seconds. She's now married to Robert Philip (Patrick Dempsey), but not all is perfect in Monroeville, the suburban town they just bought a home in.

This new town has an adversary for Giselle, in the form of Malvina (the always entertaining Maya Rudolph). Prince Edward (James Marsden) and Nancy Tremaine (Idina Menzel) are also back (and married), and other cast members include



Kolton Stewart, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays and Oscar Nunez. You can currently stream Enchanted on Disney Plus .

Expected: Late 2022

Hocus Pocus 2

(Image credit: Disney)

Disney went deeper into its vault for this sequel. Remember that classic Halloween tale of three Salem witches who found themselves alive in the 1990s? Well, the Sanderson sisters are coming back to Salem again, as Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker were announced to be back on the broomsticks as Winifred 'Winnie', Mary and Sara Sanderson. Doug Jones is also returning, as William 'Billy' Butcherson.

The story for Hocus Pocus 2 is said to focus on the trio returning after "three young women accidentally bring [them] back," and need to stop them. Leaked details suggest that at least one of them (named Becca) is an aspiring witch. No word about Thora Birch coming back. Since it's been literal decades since Hocus Pocus entertained us, we're hoping this sequel is more than just Disney's latest chance to reheat our childhoods.

Expected: 2022 (around Halloween would make sense)

Star Wars: Andor

If you loved Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, then Disney Plus has something just for you in 2022. Star Wars: Andor is a prequel series starring, you guessed it, Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Just as importantly, though, Alan Tudyk will return to do the voice of the droid K-2SO, the scene-stealing droid from Rogue One. The show, based on a hype-teaser of behind the scenes footage, looks like it's a darker (but still Disney Plus appropriate) action series.

A Disney Investors Day announcement from Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy pegged Andor's release to 2022, and while we thought the show could come in the early part of the year, positive Covid-19 tests meant delays. This is one of those Star Wars spinoff shows that has people wondering which minor Star Wars character will be the next that gets their own show to help feed Disney Plus' library.

Expected: 2022 (summer seems about right)

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

(Image credit: Disney)

In more interesting Star Wars on Disney Plus news, we're getting a whole series focused on the Jedi Master himself. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi , set to stream sometime in 2022, will help fill the gap of story between Episode III (Revenge of the Sith) and Episode IV (A New Hope). Originally thought of as a movie, the series will bring Ewan McGregor back to the lightsaber and show what happened after he lost Anakin Skywalker to the dark side.

Obi-Wan's series is loaded with potential to possibly redeem the prequel trilogy, as McGregor isn't the only one coming back. Hayden Christiansen will reprise the role of Anakin/Vader, and we're thinking there's a chance this series could help give his version of that character a bit more depth. At the very least, we know the Jedi Master and his disgraced pupil will have a rematch duel.

Expected: 2022 (filming wrapped in Sept. 2021)

Baymax!

Those who rewatch Big Hero 6 on Disney Plus are likely excited to hear that their favorite inflated hero is back — and getting a new series on the streaming service. The titular Baymax (as voiced by Scott Adsit) is working as a nurse in San Fransokyo, and the series appears to be telling a story outside of his work with the team that helped him in Big Hero 6.

In the trailer, we see that Baymax is tested by all sorts of challenges, including helping the hard of hearing, working in a coffee shop and educating school kids. Our hype for Baymax!, as it stands right now, could be higher. The trailer just makes it seem like a series of small, cute events. Without a story being told throughout, it could follow the likes of Disney and Pixar's short-form Forky Asks A Question show, which nobody talked about after its release.

Expected: 2022

Ms. Marvel

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, is the first Muslim superhero to get her own Marvel comic, and she's getting her origin story told in an upcoming Disney Plus series. The show will star Iman Vellani as Khan, and it's more than OK if her name doesn't ring a bell. Ms. Marvel is Vellani's on-screen debut, which makes the series' story about a newbie superhero all the more meta.

Since Khan lives in New Jersey, there's a chance she might see some of the Defenders of New York, but the more likely cameo is her intergalactic role model. As her superhero name (Ms. Marvel) suggests, Khan is a huge fan of Captain Marvel. But our expectations for a Brie Larson cameo aren't solely based on that possibility: Vellani is going to be in Captain Marvel 2: The Marvels , so it only seems right that they make their introductions here.

Expected: Summer 2022

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

(Image credit: Marvel)

Now that we've seen the Hawkeye show (Disney Plus' 2021 holiday event), we're already excited for 2022's Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. There's the easy stuff we expect — someone, probably Rocket, will decorate Groot with ornaments — but we're most excited for Drax (Dave Bautista). The hyper-literal and super-strong goof will likely botch the meaning of the holiday season, but also get it right in the end.

The special, which sits between Avengers: Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will probably show us more about the current state of Star-Lord and Gamora's relationship. This Gamora isn't the one who grew to like (or love?) Peter Quill, so he's probably going to be a grump about it all.

Expected: November/December 2022

Moon Knight

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Oscar Isaac is joining the MCU as Marc Spector, a former U.S. Marine who believes he is connected to the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. He probably is, but we say believes because there's always the chance Spector is just thinking that's the case, as his dissociative identity disorder (DID) gives him multiple personalities. One of those is Moon Knight , a caped hero who fights in the night.

There's a possibility that Mahershala Ali's Blade will get his formal introduction in Moon Knight, but that's just a rumor at this point. More concretely, we know Ethan Hawke will be in Moon Knight, and appears to be one of the villains, as a character that the actor has said is inspired by the cult leader David Koresh.

Expected: 2022 (possibly after Ms. Marvel)

She-Hulk

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The MCU is big enough for two Hulks, as Bruce Banner's cousin Jennifer Walters (played by Tatiana Maslany) is getting her own show. Walters, a lawyer, will have Banner's help figuring her green-skinned alter-ego out, as Mark Ruffalo is a part of the series. Maslany is an ideal casting choice for Walters/She-Hulk, as her time on Orphan Black playing multiple characters showed that she's quite the chameleon.

Two villains are confirmed, with Tim Roth as Abomination and Jameela Jamil as Titania. This is arguably the 2022 Disney Plus show we're most excited about, as Walters' court work is a prime avenue for the return of the staff of the Nelson and Murdock Law Office. Netflix's Daredevil Charlie Cox is coming back to the MCU, if you haven't heard.

Expected: 2022 (production is already over, and it could arrive before Ms. Marvel)

Secret Invasion

(Image credit: Marvel)

Stop me if you've heard this one before: the upper echelons of powerful seats in the world have been filled with nefarious evil-doers bent on doing very bad things. No, they don't say "hail Hydra" in private, but the premise for Disney Plus' Secret Invasion series does sound eerily familiar. The show stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn and Cobie Smulers, reprising their roles from previous MCU films.

That said, we're actually excited for Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion because of the other announced casting, and one particularly juicy rumor. Not only are Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) and Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown) confirmed for Secret Invasion, but speculation has Christopher McDonald (Happy Gilmore) possibly playing Norman Osborn.

Expected: Late 2022