Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 case designs just leaked — here’s what they show

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is confirmed to be happening on July 10 — we’re expecting the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 to launch. Given all the leaks, it feels like Samsung won’t have much to surprise us with on the day. Especially since those leaks aren’t slowing down anytime soon.

The latest leak could reveal official cases for both foldables, courtesy of leaker Mystery Lupin who posted a Post Image folder on their X account. In the process these leaks also add more to the growing pile of evidence detailing what the phones will end up looking like in a few short weeks.

(Image credit: Future)

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 looks mostly unchanged from previous generations, which is in line with what we expected. We have the same basic flip phone design and a large cover screen similar to that on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 — wrapped around the phone’s pair of main cameras.

The screen looks to be roughly the same size as last year, though the case’s material makes it difficult to gauge whether it’s changed or not. The Z Flip 5 had some very chunky bezels, and unfortunately we can’t see enough to estimate how much they might have changed.

The case itself looks pretty basic, and apparently comes with a built-in ring grip. Like the rings you can stick on the back of your phone this should give you a stronger grip of your phone, while also doubling as a stand in certain situations.

(Image credit: Future)

According to these renders the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will maintain its tall and skinny look — despite rumors it might adopt a fatter Pixel Fold-inspired design. There’s still the same vertical camera layout too, though the lenses look considerably chunkier this time — likely do to the black housing Samsung appears to have adopted.

As for the case, we’re a little confused by the design choice. The rear of the phone (when it’s folded) has two vertical bars. One of them looks like it’s a stand of some kind, which makes sense, but the other looks like it’s only really there for symmetry. Maybe it works as a grip too, which could explain the render showing a version of this case minus the stand.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That bump certainly isn’t big enough to hold an S Pen, which is almost as long as the phone itself and looks to be stored in an updated version of Samsung’s Slim S Pen case.

Galaxy Unpacked is now confirmed to be happening on July 10, and it’s shaping up to be a very busy event. You can keep up to date with all the latest news and rumors in our Galaxy Unpacked hub. Meanwhile if you’re more interested in the foldables, check out our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 hubs for more.