Not a typo! Galaxy S25 Ultra preorder is up to $900 off right now

I track cell phone deals year-round. If there's one secret I wish more shoppers knew — it's that preorder deals offer the best prices in the lifespan of a smartphone. The next cheapest price will surface when said smartphone is inevitably replaced by its successor.

In the case of the Galaxy S25, that won't happen for at least another year, which makes now the best time to purchase Samsung's new phone.

Of all the Galaxy S25 preorder deals out there — Samsung has the most aggressive. For a limited time, you can get up to $900 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra, up to $800 off the Galaxy S25 Plus, or up to $500 off the base Galaxy S25 at Samsung. Each deal also includes a $300, $100, or $50 Samsung credit, respectively. Here's a rundown of the best deals on Samsung's new phones along with a look at what each model packs under the hood. Remember, the phones will be released on February 7, so I'd take advantage of these preorder discounts while you can.

Galaxy S25 deals

Up to $300 credit! Galaxy S25 Ultra preorder: up to $900 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung is knocking up to $900 off Galaxy S25 Ultra preorders when you trade-in an older phone. Additionally, you'll get up to a $300 Samsung credit with purchase. The phone features a 6.9-inch QHD+ display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 200MP main (f/1.7), 50MP telephoto (5x, f/3.4), 10MP telephoto (3x, f/2.4), 50MP ultra wide (f/1.9) lens. There's also a 12MP (f/2.2) front lens and 5,000 mAh battery, which is the largest battery of all the S25 phones. In our Galaxy S25 Ultra review, we called the Editor's Choice phone the ultimate Android phone.

Free $100 credit! Galaxy S25 Plus preorder: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung is knocking up to $800 off Galaxy S25 Plus preorders when you trade-in an older phone. Additionally, you'll get a free $100 Samsung credit. The phone features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 50MP wide, 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto lens and a 12MP front camera. It packs a larger 4,900 mAh battery than the Galaxy S25.