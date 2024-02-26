Nothing Phone (2a) unboxing teaser proves budget phones can look ultra premium

Nearly a full week before its official event, we’re getting our first and best look to date yet at the budget-conscious Nothing Phone 2a. Those prior leaked renders we saw are legitimately confirmed with Nothing’s unboxing teaser video from London — proving that budget phones can look ultra premium.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Carl Pei-backed company unboxed the Nothing Phone (2a) from its minimalist packaging, revealing the back of the phone complete with its redesigned Glyph Interface. There are several things we can infer from this video, including how it’ll feature a similar translucent design that gives us a peek into the insides of the phone. Budget phones don’t get this kind of treatment, so it’s commendable for the Nothing Phone (2a) to look this good.

An unboxing like no other. Phone (2a) just dropped in London.Launching 5 March. pic.twitter.com/7hcb4ELYMGFebruary 26, 2024 See more

While Nothing’s design philosophy emerges with the Nothing Phone (2a), one of the bigger mysteries about its design leading up to its unveiling centered around its Glyph Interface. There was a prior leak that showed a barren looking Nothing Phone (2a) without the company’s signature Glyph Interface, which were later proven to be of another unreleased Nothing Phone. However, this unboxing video shows that it’s still intact with the design, but with a much more reserved look.

Instead of those LED light strips outlining most of the back of the phone, they’re instead isolated around the phone’s dual-cameras. They still light up in different patterns, which presumably could indicate specific notifications and tones — but it’s comforting to know that the Glyph Interface is still there.

On top of the unboxing teaser video, we’re also getting a set of lifestyle shots of the Nothing Phone (2a) courtesy of tipster Roland Quandt. These lifestyle photos show us two color options: dark and white.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Roland Quandt via X (formerly Twitter)) (Image credit: Roland Quandt via X (formerly Twitter)) (Image credit: Roland Quandt via X (formerly Twitter))

If you take a peek at our best cheap phones guide, you’ll see how most of their designs are generic. One of the exceptions could be the OnePlus 12R, but none of them can match the appeal of the Nothing Phone (2a) and its translucent design. It really does set a precedent for everything else.

Beyond the design, the Nothing Phone (2a) is believed to feature a 6.7-inch 120 Hz AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2412 resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chip, and dual cameras consisting of a 50MP main paired with a 50MP ultrawide.

Fortunately we won’t have to wait long for the rest of the details, including its price where it’ll be a worthy rival to other budget phones like the Google Pixel 7a, Samsung Galaxy A54, and iPhone SE (2022). Another unknown that should be finalized in time for its official announcement on March 5 is whether or not it’ll launch in the U.S. from the get-go.