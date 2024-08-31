How to clean your iPhone screen without damaging it

Keeping your iPhone screen clean is crucial for hygiene and optimal performance, as these devices accumulate germs and oils from daily use. However, iPhone screens are naturally resistant to water and oils, requiring only occasional cleaning to maintain clarity and function.

While focusing on the screen, it's worth noting that cleaning your iPhone speakers improves the sound quality as well. Knowing how to clean your iPhone's charging port and protective case is also a crucial part of keeping your iPhone looking and performing at its best.

This guide will walk you through the process of safely cleaning your iPhone screen, applicable to all models on our best iPhones list as well as any older handsets. Remember, frequent cleaning isn't necessary, but when you do clean, it's crucial to use the right methods to preserve your device's protective coating.

Let's dive into the steps to keep your iPhone screen spotless without risking damage to its delicate components.

1. Unplug and power off your iPhone (Image: © Shutterstock) Disconnect any cables and turn off your device. This ensures safety during the cleaning process and prevents any accidental inputs.

2. Remove the case (Image: © Shutterstock) Take off any cases or screen protectors. This allows for a thorough cleaning of the entire device. If your case is dirty, set it aside to clean separately using appropriate methods.

3. Prepare a clean lint-free cloth (Image: © Shutterstock) Use a clean, lint-free, and dye-free cloth. A white, soft cotton T-shirt material works well. Avoid paper towels, napkins, or tissues as they can leave lint or scratch the screen. Microfiber cloths designed for electronics are also excellent choices.

4. Lightly dampen the cloth (Image: © Shutterstock) Moisten the cloth slightly with water only. Use distilled water if possible to avoid mineral deposits. The cloth should be damp, not wet. Wring out excess water to prevent any liquid from entering the device's ports or openings.

5. Gently clean the screen (Image: © Future) Use short, straight motions to clean the screen. Start from one corner and work your way across and down. Apply gentle, consistent pressure to remove smudges and oils. Avoid circular motions, which can sometimes leave streaks.

6. Disinfect (if necessary) (Image: © Future) This step is optional. If disinfection is needed, use a 50/50 water and 70% isopropyl alcohol solution. Mix equal parts in a small bowl. Lightly dampen your cloth with this mixture instead of water. Be extra cautious around ports and openings.

7. Clean the rest (Image: © Future) Wipe down the back and sides of the iPhone. Use the same gentle technique as for the screen. Pay extra attention to crevices around buttons and the camera lens, but avoid getting moisture in these areas.

Use a dry part of the cloth to remove any moisture. Gently buff the entire device to ensure no water spots remain. Pay special attention to ports and openings. Allow the phone to air dry completely before powering on, typically 5-10 minutes.

