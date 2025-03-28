Signal is one of the best encrypted messaging apps available. to date. It's a a go-to for secure messaging — but even the most private group chats sometimes need a little housekeeping.

Maybe someone was added by mistake, maybe the vibe has shifted, or maybe you just want to avoid a headline-making group chat blunder. Whatever the reason, removing someone from a Signal group chat is easy — if you’re the admin.

Unlike some messaging platforms, Signal doesn’t let just anyone kick members out. You need admin rights to remove a person from a group, and the process is simple once you know where to tap.

Here's how to remove someone from a signal group chat without any drama.

1. Open group chat settings (Image: © Tom's Guide) Open the group chat and tap the group name at the top of the screen.

2. Confirm you're an admin (Image: © Tom's Guide) In the group details, scroll to the member list and confirm Admin appears next to your name. Only admins can remove members.

3. Select the member to remove (Image: © Tom's Guide) If you’re an admin, tap on the name of the member you want to remove.

4. Remove from the group (Image: © Tom's Guide) Tap Remove from Group, then confirm when prompted.

And there we have it. You now know how to remove someone from a Signal chat.



