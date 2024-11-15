OnePlus 13 and 13R specs and colors just tipped — and global release is 'soon'

Select OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R models could soon be released globally according to a recent post on X.

OnePlus recently released the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R in China, but there was no mention of a wider release. However, a recent post by user @MysteryLupin, has indicated that OnePlus is planning a Global release for both models in the same colors as the Chinese releases. For instance, the OnePlus 13R will be released with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in Nebula Noir and Anstral Trail.

OnePlus 13 5G16/51212/256 (only Black Ecplise)Black EclipseMidnight OceanArctic DawnOnePlus 13R 5G12/256Nebula NoirAstral TrailGlobal soonNovember 14, 2024

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13 could launch one model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB in storage in Black Eclipse, Midnight Ocean and Arctic Dawn. It appears that the OnePlus 13 will also have an option with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but only in Black Eclipse. If accurate then it would mean the OnePlus 13 with 1TB of storage and 24GB of RAM will remain exclusive to China.

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

The OnePlus 13 is one of the first global smartphones with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Interestingly, the main OnePlus 13 launching with 16GB of RAM could help it stand apart from other Android phones, especially Samsung's next flagships. A recent leak gave us what could be our first look at the power of the Galaxy S25 running the Snapdragon 8 Elite, and the results were disappointing due partially to the lack of RAM.

The RAM isn't the only advantage that the OnePlus 13 has over other Android phones. For instance, the phone has a staggering 6,000 mAh battery and offers rapid 100W wired/50W wireless charging. Added to this are the improvements coming with OnePlus's OxygenOS, which is currently testing the next OxygenOS 15 beta. One of these is a new feature that will allow the phone to tell you its location, even when turned off.

Posts like these on social media should always be taken with a grain of salt, but hopefully, this turns out to be accurate. If the phone is released then it could find a place on our best Android phones list. Stay tuned for our full OnePlus 13 review once it's released.

