Nothing Phone (3a) breaks cover in leaked images — here's your first look

There is a lot of excitement for Nothing Phone's 2025 lineup, and we might have got our first look at the Nothing Phone 3a.

Originally spotted by Android Authority, known leaker Sanju Choudhary posted an image of the apparent Nothing Phone on X. It shows what is claimed to be the Nothing Phone 3a in a protective case that only reveals the camera layout. If the image is accurate, it would indicate that the Nothing Phone 3a will come with three cameras rather than the two cameras on the Nothing Phone 2a.

While we don't know for certain what the cameras will be, there have been some hints. Firstly, in the post on X, Sanju states that the Nothing (3a) might come with three 50MP cameras. Next, in a recent leak that tipped three big upgrades for the Nothing Phone (3a), it was hinted that the phone could come with a telephoto lens. It was speculated that the 3a model might replace the ultrawide lens, but this image indicates the phone will have all three.

(Image credit: @saaaanjjjuuu on X)

Aside from the cameras, the prior leak gives us a good idea of what may come with the Nothing Phone (3a). For instance, it appears as though the phone could come with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. While it might not be as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered Samsung Galaxy S25, it is a decent enough chip for the price. Finally, it appears that the phone will also support eSIM, making it the first Nothing Phone to do so.

It appears that we have a lot to look forward to regarding Nothing, as they have also hinted at their next device on social media. Recently, Nothing posted the image of the Pokemon Arcanine on its X account. Aside from being a cool-looking image, it could also relate to the upcoming release of the Nothing Phone 3. This would match the company posting the image of Mega Aerodacty just before the Nothing Phone (2a) release.

There's no doubt that Nothing has a lot in store for customers in 2025, and hopefully, the Nothing phone 3a continues the stellar design that helped its predecessor score best designed in our best cheap phones list. For the time being, we will have to wait and see what Nothing reveals in the coming months.

