Nothing CMF Phone 1 leak paints a bizarre but still familiar picture — what you need to know

Nothing’s budget sub-brand CMF is set to launch its first smartphone later this year, with the first specs leaking back in May. Now we may have just got our first glimpse at what the phone might look like thanks to leaker Yogesh Brar .

The post has since been removed, but Android Police did get a glimpse of the alleged device — noting its similarities to the Google Pixel 8. Apparently we’re looking at a phone with a glossy front, rounded corners with symmetrical bezels and a hole punch. Which is very… typical of modern Android phone design.

In the absence of notches and features like the Dynamic Island, most phones end up looking more or less the same — at least from the front. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a premium flagship or a budget offering like the CMF Phone 1 is expected to be.

Past rumors claim that the CMF Phone 1’s screen will be a 6.67-inch OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, which is quite a bit bigger than the Pixel 8. Other specs rumored include a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery, 33W fast charging, 8GB of RAM and a 50MP main camera.

CMF Phone 1 could be an accessory powerhouse

Brar also posted images of what he claims are cases for the CMF Phone 1, only for the official CMF X account to steal his thunder — and posting their own teaser image. That image shows the back of the upcoming phone and a number of different accessories that can be attached to the back of the phone. Aided by a bunch of built-in screws.

(Image credit: CMF by Nothing)

There’s a very industrial looking design to the phones, and this appears to be the back of the CMG Phone 1 rather than some sort of case. On the top left you have two camera lenses in a vertical alignment, surrounded by a thick metal case. The phone also appears to have four screws and an additional knob of some kind — all of which seem to be accessory focused.

The only accessories we see in the image are a stand, some kind of clip or strap and the edge of what could be either a phone wallet or some kind of battery pack. Without more information and a better view, it’s unclear exactly what we’re getting in for. It’s unclear what else the knob might be used for, but at the very least it’ll help some of those accessories attach to the CMF Phone 1.

There’s also a tool in the center with a flat-head screwdriver and a SIM removal tool. Presumably that will be used to attach and remove accessories as you see fit. It’s not clear where it lives, though.

CMF promises that the phone will “celebrate technical craftsmanship with its uniquely adaptable nature”. It’ll also be “Customisable. Functional, Yours”. Now details will be revealed on July 8 at 10 a.m. BST / 5 a.m. Eastern.