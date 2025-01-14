Moto G and Moto G Power 2025 editions arrive — here's what you get for less than $300

A new year brings new entries to Motorola's Moto G range, and we've got the first additions of 2025 to the budget phone lineup, each one designed with a specific user in mind.

The Moto G (2025) is the least expensive of the two new models, starting at $199 in the U.S. With a large screen and stereo speakers supported by Dolby Atmos and Bass boost, it's a low-cost option aimed at people who consume a lot of streaming video and music on their mobile device. Meanwhile, an AI-powered camera system that features a 50MP main camera with a 2MP macro lens looks to provide dependable image capture features for users on a budget.

The other new model, the Moto G Power (2025), is the latest entry in Motorola's line of long-lasting budget devices. Like 2024's Moto G Power, this new $299 edition offers a 5,000 mAh battery and wireless charging. The screen size has increased slightly to 6.8 inches, and Motorola has added MIL-STD-810H certification and IP68 and IP69 water resistance — a feature that's usually limited to much more expensive handsets.

You'll always have to be prepared to make compromises when buying a cheap phone. However, if you don't need a high-end processor — both new Moto G phones feature MediaTek's Dimensity 6300 chipset — and don't require the latest bells and whistles, you can find some benefits to a lower-cost device beyond its price tag. For example, the Motorola G 5G (2024) remains on our best phone battery life list, ranking as the longest-lasting phone we've tested in the last 18 months.

Motorola states that it has worked to improve the camera output in the new models. However, at a glance, it appears as though the new phone shares the same hardware with the 2024 models. The real upgrade comes in the form of several AI-backed features such as Shot Optimization, Google Lens integration, Google Photos auto enhance and Auto Night Vision.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Moto G Power (2025) Moto G (2025) Display 6.7-inch display 6.8-inch display Refresh Rate 120Hz 120Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 MediaTek Dimensity 6300 RAM 4GB 8GB Storage 64GB. 128GB 128GB Rear Cameras 50MP (f/1.8), 2MP Macro (f/2.4) 50MP (f/1.8), 8MP Ultrawide (f/2.2) Front Camera 16MP (f/2,4) 16MP (f/2,4) Battery 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh Charging 30W device charging 30W device charging, 15W wireless Dimensions 6.57 x 3 x 0.32 inches 6.55 x 3.03 x 0.34 inches Weight 6.80 ounces 7.33 ounces Colors Forest Gray, Sapphire Blue Leaf Green, Slate Gray

Annual releases also give Motorola a chance to upgrade from previous editions for the phone. In the case of the new Moto G Power, for instance, Motorola says it's upgraded the camera experience — we hope that's true since camera performance was one of our complaints about the 2024 model.

The Moto G (2025) goes on sale in the U.S. on January 30, and you'll be able to buy the $199 phone from Motorola, Amazon and Best Buy. Later, Motorola says the phone will be available from T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, AT&T, Cricket, Straight Talk, Total Wireless, Walmart for Verizon, Boost Mobile, Xfinity Mobile, Consumer Cellular, Google Fi Wireless, Spectrum, UScellular and Optimum Mobile

The Moto G Power (2025) arrives February 6 at Motorola, Amazon and Best Buy. Carrier availability for the $299 phone will come later at T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Cricket, AT&T, Straight Talk, Total Wireless, Walmart for Verizon, UScellular, and Consumer Cellular.

Finding good cheap phones that offer a great set of features without breaking the bank can be a challenge. However, the Moto G 2025 and the Moto G Power 2025 look set to challenge for a place on our best cheap phones list if they can offer more than great battery life. For now, keep an eye out for our review to see how these two phones measure up.