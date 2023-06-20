And Just Like That season 2 release date and time: How to watch on Max

Sex and the City revival And Just Like That... season 2 returns this week with new romantic adventures for Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and their pals.

And Just Like That... season 2 streaming details And Just Like That... season 2 premieres Thursday, June 22 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Max.

And Just Like That... season 2 picks up not long after the show left off. Though still grieving Mr. Big, Carrie is jumping back into the dating pool with a range of suitors, including podcast producer Franklyn (Ivan Hernandez). She also reconnects with Aidan (John Corbett), the other love of her life.

Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) is a bundle of new relationship energy after moving to Los Angeles to be with Che Diaz (Sara Ramírez). But she's got quite a mess on her hands with her divorce from Steve (David Eigenberg). Meanwhile, Charlotte is forced to face her teens' budding sexuality.

And the secret is out: Kim Cattrall is making a cameo as Samantha Jones, who places a "sentimental" video call to Carrie, according to Parker.

Here's everything you need to watch And Just Like That... season 2. Scroll down for the trailer, cast info and more.

How to watch And Just Like That... season 2 online in the US

In the U.S., And Just Like That... season 2 will premiere with two episodes Thursday, June 22 at 3:01 a.m. ET exclusively on Max.

Season 2 consists of 11 episodes total. The following nine episodes will premiere weekly on Thursdays.

Max offers an exceptional library, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, Succession and The Last of Us. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant. HBO Max costs $16 per month (or $10 for the ad-supported tier).

How to watch And Just Like That... season 2 online in the UK

Great news for Brits. In the U.K., And Just Like That... season 2 will air on Sky Comedy and stream on NOW.

Sky TV packages start at just £25 per month.

If you're traveling in the U.K. and want to use the streaming service you paid for, try one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use the apps you prefer.

How to watch And Just Like That... season 2 online in Canada

Crave is the home of many HBO and HBO Max shows in Canada, and it's where you can watch And Just Like That season 2.

How to watch And Just Like That... season 2 online in Australia

In Australia, Binge is the place you want to go to watch And Just Like That season 2.

Binge is free for the first 14 days, and starts at $10 per month for one screen and SD viewing.

And Just Like That... season 2 trailer

"Life's too short not to try something new," Carrie says in the trailer for And Just Like That season 2. And yet, the past comes back in a big, uh, Aidan-sized way.

Still, Carrie is trying to move on by dating, working and (gasp) maybe even using her stove for more than storing shoes.

And Just Like That... season 2 cast

The cast of And Just Like That season 2 is led by Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbs and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt.

They will be joined by:

Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt, Charlotte's husband

Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz, Miranda's romantic partner

David Eigenberg as Steve Brady, Miranda's ex-hsuband

Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino, Charlotte's friend and event planner

Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel, Carrie's friend and realtor

Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley, Charlotte's friend

Karen Pittman as Dr. Nya Wallace, Miranda's friend and professor

Chris Jackson as Herbert Wexley, Lisa's husband

Cathy Ang as Lily Goldenblatt, Charlotte's elder child

Alexa Swinton as Rose Goldenblatt, Charlotte's younger child

Niall Cunningham as Brady Hobbes, Miranda's son

John Corbett as Aidan Shaw, Carrie's ex-fiance

Candice Bergen as Enid Frick, Carrie's former editor

Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones