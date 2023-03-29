WWDC 2023 starts June 5 with all eyes on Apple’s AR/VR headset

It's official — Apple announced WWDC 2023's keynote presentation will take place on June 5, kicking off a week-long summit (opens in new tab) focused on software development for the iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac and more.

And while the expected announcement of iOS 17 will certainly make headlines, the iPhone's software could be overshadowed by the rumored reveal of Apple's AR/VR headset. Recent reports point to the device taking the stage at Apple's annual developer conference, but in what capacity remains to be seen.

Otherwise, we should get our first look at the OS changes to coming to Apple's existing hardware. Upgrades to iOS 17 for iPhone, iPadOS 17 for iPad and watchOS 10 for Apple Watch will be covered during WWDC, assuming Apple sticks to its usual programming. We should see new features for Apple TV, plus a refreshed MacOS version, discussed at the conference, too.

There's more space for speculation regarding the hardware Apple will announce. In WWDC's history, some years featured new Mac products, while others strictly stuck to hardware. For example, WWDC 2021 introduced no new devices, while WWDC 2022 saw the launch of the MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022).

Apple Reality Pro could steal the show

If Apple has new hardware planned, it could be the long-awaited mixed reality headset which is reportedly called Apple Reality Pro. That said, current rumors suggest the device might be teased, with actual availability coming later this year or beyond. Either way, the launch of an all-new product category for Apple would make this year's WWDC event one of the company's most momentous to date.

Apple's AR/VR headset is rumored to feature a new operating system and offer a 3D-like vie of an iPhone interface. Bloomberg (opens in new tab) says that you'll also get advanced virtual videoconferencing and immersive video streaming. The headset will reportedly be powered by Apple's M2 chip or similar, sport 4K displays and an array of cameras.

In addition, the Apple Reality Pro headset is tipped to feature eye and hand-tracking. Unfortunately, the device is rumored to cost as much as $3,000 and require a separate battery pack to work. We've also seen a couple of reports that point to internal tension within Apple, as apparently the design team has fought to have the AR/VR headset launch pushed back.

As for other possible hardware announcements planned for WWDC, rumors of a 15-inch MacBook Air featuring the M2 chip or a new Mac Pro with M2 Pro silicon could come true. We'll just have to wait and see.

WWDC 2023 will take place in-person at Apple's Cupertino campus. We expect the June 5 keynote event will be streamed live for everyone to watch the big announcements as they happen.