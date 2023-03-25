This could be the next Apple product to ditch Lightning after iPhone 15

It looks like the iPhone 15 isn’t the only Apple product ditching the Lightning connector for a USB-C port.

Earlier this week, the Twitter user @aaronp613 discovered two unidentified models of AirPods in the Release Candidate of iOS 16.4: “A3048” (a model of AirPods) and “A2968” (a model of AirPods case).

Now the respected and usually reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has chipped in with his theory of what the codes refer to.

“I think this is likely the USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2, with mass shipments expected in 2Q23-3Q23,” Kuo tweeted (opens in new tab).

On the surface of it, this makes perfect sense. After all, Apple has signaled it will comply with EU legislation requiring electronics to adopt USB-C with similar plans for the upcoming iPhone 15.

However, an interesting question remains. If this is just a USB-C charger update for an existing model of AirPods, then why do the earbuds themselves need a new number? There’s no reason to think existing models would be incompatible with a new charging case, after all.

This was a point that the original source of the model numbers, @aaronp613, made on Twitter:

That would make sense for the case, but why would there be a new model number for the AirPods themself?March 24, 2023 See more

Maybe that’s a sign that this refers to something else — the long rumored AirPods Lite, perhaps? Or maybe Apple plans to make changes to future bundled AirPods Pro 2 so minor that it won’t make a big song and dance about it. There are, after all, currently three different model numbers for AirPods Pro 2 (opens in new tab), and no obvious differences between them.

What’s perhaps more interesting is what Kuo said next in his tweet. “By the way, Apple currently appears to have no plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 & 3,” the analyst added.

If true, given how reluctant Apple has been about abandoning Lightning in the past, that’s an interesting assessment of where the company has moved today. It suggests USB-C is now the premium option — whether that’s thanks to cross-device convenience, or because of faster charging remains to be seen.

It presents a curious way of upselling to those buying the iPhone 15 later this year who are also shopping for AirPods: either buy the more expensive product (AirPods 2 Pro or a wireless charging case) or make do with the inconvenience of having to keep tags on a spare Lightning cable.

Of course, unless it bafflingly kills the line completely, Apple will eventually have non-Pro AirPods with USB-C charging, but the EU legislation doesn’t kick in until December 28, 2024. So there’s a bit of time to keep pushing the Lightning cable AirPods, if the company sees a business advantage in doing so.