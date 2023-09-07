France vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch RWCup 2023 online

France's clash with New Zealand on Friday is being billed as the tastiest Rugby World Cup opener of all time, with some of the greatest players on the planet, most notably Les Bleus scrum-half Antoine Dupont and All Blacks wing Will Jordan, set to get the party started at the Stade de France.

Looking for a France vs New Zealand live stream? Read on and we'll show you how to watch from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

France vs New Zealand live stream, date, time, channels • Date: Friday (Sep. 8)

• Time: 8:15 p.m. BST / 3:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. PT / 5:15 a.m. AEST (Sep. 9)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

• AUS — 9Now (FREE STREAM)

• U.S. — Peacock

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The All Blacks brand has taken a hammering over the past couple of years, but just as Ian Foster appeared to have restored it to something resembling its full glory, New Zealand suffered their heaviest ever defeat – a 35-7 pasting by the Springboks in their final warm-up game.

It's worth noting that New Zealand were a man down for much of that contest, but given their extreme fluctuations in form, it's little wonder that one of the main points of discussion ahead of the tournament has been which version of the All Blacks might turn up in France.

Les Bleus, who ran out 40–25 victors when the sides last met (at the same venue) two years ago, have to deal with the pressure of hosting a tournament that some fans view as this generation's best opportunity of winning the Webb Ellis Cup, even without the services of star fly-half Romain Ntamack.

We’ve got all the details you need to watch France vs New Zealand live streams, from anywhere, down below.

How to watch the France vs New Zealand live stream for FREE

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K. or Australia, then you can enjoy the France vs New Zealand live stream for FREE.

The game will be shown on ITV and ITVX in the U.K., and on 9Now in Australia.

But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for the France vs New Zealand live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX and watch the France vs New Zealand live stream.

How to watch the France vs New Zealand live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Rugby fans in the U.S. can watch the France vs New Zealand live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the France vs New Zealand live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing every Rugby World Cup game, Peacock also has the rights to the NFL, EPL and a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the France vs New Zealand live stream for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K. the France vs New Zealand live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV and ITVX. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a France vs New Zealand live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch a France vs New Zealand live stream for FREE in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Rugby fans in Australia are in for a treat, as they can watch France vs New Zealand for FREE on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

Stan Sport, meanwhile, is the live streaming every match of the Rugby World Cup, ad-free.

A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 30-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

How to watch the France vs All Blacks live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can watch France vs New Zealand via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $499.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the France vs All Blacks live stream in Singapore

(Image credit: Wikicommons - gov of Singapore)

Rugby fans in Singapore can watch all 48 games from the Rugby World Cup 2023 live on beIN Sports. Sadly, the RWC 2023 games are not included with the standard monthly or annual subscriptions. Instead, you'll need to shell out on a specific RWC Pass for S$85.90. Ouch.

Don't forget, though, if you're a license-fee paying Brit abroad in Singapore at the moment, you can watch all of the Rugby World Cup on ITVX instead by using a VPN.