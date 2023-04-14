Walmart challenges 4K Fire Stick and Chromecast with $20 Google TV box

There are already some great options for 4K streaming devices out there, like the Chromecast with Google TV 4K and Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Now it seems Walmart is gearing up to launch its latest Google TV streaming box at the cheapest price point by far at just $19.88.

The Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box was recently certified on the Google Play Console, as spotted by Android TV Guide (opens in new tab). There's already a listing for the 4K streaming device on Walmart's website (opens in new tab), though it's not available for purchase. (Instead it lists the option to check stores nearby and shows up as "out of stock" regardless.) But that does mean we get an early look at its specs.

All signs point to the Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box being a successor to Walmart's line of Onn Android TV streaming dongles from 2021 (which was not one of the best streaming devices). According to the listing, the Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box will feature 4K UHD resolution TV streaming and use the Google TV interface running on Android 12. It comes with 8 GB of storage and 2GB of RAM.

The revamped Walmart streamer would also feature an upgraded Amlogic chipset — the S905Y4 instead of the S905Y2 used in the previous model. That could mean a a slight boost in performance, but likely won't lead to any major upgrades.

The remote control looks pretty much the same this time around, with the exception of a Paramount Plus shortcut replacing the Amazon Prime Video button. Which makes sense given that Walmart has teamed up with Paramount Plus to bundle a free subscription with its Walmart Plus membership.

Analsyis: Dirt cheap 4K streaming

Again: most eye-catching of all is the Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box's list price: $19.88. That's significantly cheaper than both the Chromecast with Google TV 4K and Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which cost around $50. Even the super affordable Roku Express 4K Plus, which we crowned the best cheap streaming device, doesn't come close to that price point.

So for dirt cheap 4K streaming, looks like Walmart could soon be leading the pack. There's no word yet on when Walmart plans to release the Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box or what other upgrades it could include. We've reached out to Walmart, and will update this story once we learn more.

With the previous Onn line, Walmart released two variants — a 1080p streamer and a slightly more expensive 4K streaming option for $30. It's not clear whether there will be a 1080p version for Walmart's revamped Onn streaming device too, or if the retailer is only launching a 4K model this time around.