How to live stream UFC 246: Watch McGregor vs Cowboy

UFC 246 live streams are in high demand as one of UFC's biggest and most bankable stars is back at it.

On Saturday night, at UFC 246 at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada, Welterweight Conor McGregor will be making a comeback against fellow Welterweight "Cowboy" Donald Cerrone. The fight is one of the most anticipated and sought-after events of the year. And if the night ends the way many believe it will, it could also propel McGregor back into the championship picture in UFC.

Indeed, there are plenty of good reasons to watch UFC 246. If McGregor wins, it's an opportunity to see one of the fight game's biggest stars regain his past glory. And if he loses, it could prove to be the last UFC fight McGregor ever has before he considers another possible career in WWE or elsewhere.

But it's not just about McGregor and Cowboy. Holly Holm is back in the octagon against Raquel Pennington, and if you're someone who enjoys heavyweight action, you'll be able to catch Aleksei Oleinik take on Maurice Greene.

Needless to say, UFC 246 is shaping up to be a big night in fighting. And below, we offer up a guide on how to catch ever fight, regardless of where you are.

Check out how to live stream UFC 246 anywhere in the world:

UFC 246 start time, location

UFC 246's fights begin at 6:30 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, January 18. The event emanates from the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

The Main Card with all the big fights will begin at 10 p.m. ET.

Live stream UFC 246 anywhere on Earth with a VPN

If you're traveling outside the country during UFC 246, you'll still be able to watch it on the services you already pay for. A virtual private network, or VPN, can help you connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server and watch the draft as if you were at home.

Where can I live stream UFC 246?

Like other big UFC events, UFC 246 will air across different networks. For one, you'll need to have access to UFC’s own Fight Pass to watch the early prelims, and switch over to ESPN for the prelims. The Main Card is airing on ESPN Plus.

Here’s a fight breakdown for the night:

Early Prelims on UFC Fight Pass

Light Heavyweight: Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet

Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne

Women’s Flyweight: Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich

Preliminary card on ESPN

Women Flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber

Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Featherweight: Chas Skelly vs. Grant Dawson

Main Card on ESPN+, PPV

Welterweight: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Women's Bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Heavyweight: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene

Women's Strawweight: Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso

Lightweight: Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

How can I live stream UFC 246 without a cable or satellite subscription?

If your goal is to watch every fight on Saturday, you’ll first need to sign up for ESPN Plus , a $5 per month/$50 per year service that streams sports games in both major and minor sports leagues, as well as UFC fights. With ESPN+, you'll be able to watch UFC 246, but be aware that because it's a PPV, you'll need to pay $80 to get both a year of service and the main card fights. Those who already subscribe to ESPN+ can watch the PPV on ESPN+ for $60.

You'll also need to be a member of UFC Fight Pass, if you want to watch the early prelims. UFC Fight Pass includes both live and on-demand fights, as well as original content. You can also watch fights from your favorite fighters' careers. UFC Fight Pass costs between $7.99 and $9.99 per month, depending on whether you choose a six-month subscription or opt for a 12-month subscription.

The preliminary card will air on ESPN, which is generally available on a wide variety of streaming services. Here's a guide on which offerings have ESPN:

How can I watch UFC 246 with a cable or satellite subscription?

Unfortunately, having a cable or satellite subscription won’t do you much good for UFC 246. You'll be able to watch the preliminary card on ESPN, but for the rest of the fights on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass, you'll need to be a streamer.