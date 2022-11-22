Top Gun: Maverick gets streaming date on Paramount Plus — here’s how to watch

The wait to watch Top Gun: Maverick online is finally ending as the mega-hit's touching down on the Paramount Plus tarmac next month. Yes, while all the Marvel movies don't take more than a couple of months or so — sometimes less — Tom Cruise's latest flick will have taken 217 days to get there.

Top Gun: Maverick release date and time details Top Gun: Maverick will arrive on Thursday, December 22 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

The number 1 movie at the box office in 2022, with $716,657,763 in the U.S. alone (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness came in second with $411,331,607) Top Gun: Maverick was making money in November, according to BoxOfficeMojo (opens in new tab).

And it's going to be streaming on Paramount Plus, starting Dec. 22 — a nice holiday treat for Paramount Plus subscribers around the world, as it's being released in many regions at the same day. Variety reports the film will debut on the service in "the U.S., Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy and other markets, the U.K. and Latin America."

Tom Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell proves he's not too old for the world of military piloting in the film, as he's brought in to teach the latest crop of Top Gun graduates. Miles Teller co-stars as Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, the son of Maverick's late co-pilot Nick "Goose" Bradshaw.

Top Gun: Maverick's extended stay in theaters makes a ton of sense, as the film's amazing flight sequences almost beg to be seen in theaters.

Check out the trailer for yourself, and then we've got all the details on how to watch Top Gun: Maverick online.

How to watch Top Gun: Maverick online in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Australia

Around the world, in at least U.S., Canada, Australia, the U.K. and Latin America (and other regions as well), Paramount Plus will be the home for Top Gun: Maverick.

It arrives on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. GMT (and 7 p.m. AEDT, on Friday, Dec. 23).

New subscribers can take advantage of a 7-day Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab) to watch Top Gun: Maverick for free.

How to watch Top Gun: Maverick online anywhere on Earth

