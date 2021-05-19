Tim Burton's Wednesday Addams cast, release date and everything else we know

Netflix just announced the star of Tim Burton's Wednesday Addams series. Yes, we're going to learn more about the iconic young goth, as Wednesday is coming to Netflix — and in a new live-action series.

The series was revealed on Wednesday (of course), Feb. 17. It's simply titled Wednesday, and will be produced with MGM and UA. While it will definitely have spooky (as well as creepy and kooky) elements, the announcement marked it as a "coming-of-age comedy." So do not expect the young Ms. Addams to lose her sarcastic tone.

Tim Burton’s Wednesday Addams cast

Jenna Ortega (You, The Fallout) will portray Wednesday Addams, per a Netflix announcement.

Tim Burton’s Wednesday Addams story

We know a surprising lot about what Wednesday is about to face. In the announcement, we learned that the eight-episode run ordered by Netflix will see her going to school while dealing with "her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago."

Wednesday doesn't have a release date yet. And since it's in such early stages, we're not expecting it to premiere any time soon.

At this pre-production stage, we're at least a year (if not longer) away from Wednesday's release date. So, think 2022. Because of the pandemic's ongoing effects on filming, 2022 almost feels optimistic.

Tim Burton’s Wednesday Addams crew

According to Netflix's announcement, Al Gough (Smallville, Spider-Man 2) and Miles Millar (also Smallville) pitched the streaming service on the series.

Then, Netflix found out that Tim Burton (Nightmare Before Christmas, Batman) wanted in on it. In fact, Burton was so interested that Wednesday will mark his debut as a TV series director.