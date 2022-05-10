Sonos Roam leak shows off three new colors

The Sonos Roam is already one of our best outdoor speakers — and it could be about to get slightly better still. That's because three new color options could soon be coming our way.

Like other Sonos models, Roam colour choices are currently limited to plain old black or white finishes, but as the amateur sleuths on a Reddit thread found, three new tantalising color options appear to be on the way.

The first hint to the design refresh came in an email from Sonos to subscribers — which at least one TG staffer received — stating that "Something Colourful Is Coming."

That could mean almost anything, but as one Reddit user pointed out in the thread, the URL 'utm_campaign=roamcolors_teaser_owners' appeared in the email. What's more, as another user pointed out, the filename of the image is 'Roam_Colors_Launch.png' — a detail we've since confirmed ourselves.

To add to the evidence (if more were needed), The Verge was later emailed by a reader who had spotted the three colors options on Chilean retailer Music World's site.

The listing, has since been taken down, but not before the three colors — sunset (red), wave (light blue) and olive (green) — were recorded, together with images from the site.

(Image credit: Music World)

We’ve seen alternative color options for Sonos products before, but these have been limited additions and have also added a bit to the price. There’s no suggestion of any additional price premium for the new color options, and it looks as though traditionalists will still be able to pick up black or white versions, too. However, there's no mention as to whether the new colour choices will be extended to the company's stripped back Roam SL portable speaker.

The Sonos Roam is a portable speaker that joined the company’s range of Wi-Fi audio products in 2020. In addition to its networking capabilities, it adds Bluetooth connectivity and up to 10 hours' battery life to a robust but lightweight design that can simply be tossed into a bag for sounds on the road.

This latest leak adds to the growing number of rumors circulating around Sonos products right now. Among them are suggestion that the hotly anticipated budget Sonos Ray soundbar with Dolby Atmos will soon be revealed, and that the first Sonos headphones could be on their way.