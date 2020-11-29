This killer deal just knocked $600 off Nvidia RTX 2070 gaming laptop at Best Buy

Cyber Monday deals are in full force, which means big savings for avid gamers. We're already starting to see some of the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals of the year, although few are as incredible as this one.
ADATA may not have the big-name brand appeal of Alienware or Lazer, but that doesn't mean you should pass over this killer deal from Best Buy which has the ADATA 15.6" gaming laptop on sale for $1,399, saving you a huge $600. Well-known or not, there's a lot to like here, with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU — one of the best on the mid-range market laptop graphics cards — plus an Intel Core i7 processor and 1TB SSD.
- Looking for an all-purpose or office laptop? Check out all our Cyber Monday laptop deals.
ADATA 15.6" gaming laptop: was $1,999 now $1,399 @ Best Buy.
The Adata 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop is the fruits of a design collaboration between Intel and XPG. It comes with a powerful Intel Core i7, 32GB of Memory, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, one of the best on the market at this price. You also get a 1TB SSD for plenty of gaming storage.
View Deal
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q balances raw power with energy-saving features, making it the perfect graphics card for gaming laptops that aren't willing to sacrifice on portability or performance.
A good graphics card isn't the only thing that makes for a good gaming experience, though. This ADATA gaming machine comes with a Full HD display, ninth-generation Intel Core i7 processor with six cores, 32GB of RAM, and a sizable 1TB SSD. All this packed in a slim design that's just 0.8" thick and weighs only 4.08 pounds.
With the $600 you're saving on the Adata Gaming Laptop, you'll have plenty left over to take advantage of these killer Cyber Monday gaming headset deals, for a fully immersive gaming experience at a discount price.
