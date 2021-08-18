The White Lotus season 2: Everything we know so far

Already waiting to check in for The White Lotus season 2? If you prefer your comedy a bit deadpan, you're probably excited about the next chapters of Mike White's HBO series. The first season followed the guests and employees at a tropical resort over the span of a week. However, the more time you spent there, the more you realized that things aren't quite as idyllic as originally presented.

The great writing combined with a stellar cast — Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Molly Shannon, and Lukas Gage are just a few of the actors on board — made The White Lotus one of the funniest and most binge-worthy shows in recent memory on HBO.

Here's what we know about The White Lotus season 2 so far.

Is The White Lotus season 2 happening?

While the show was initially announced as a miniseries, fans and even several of the cast members have expressed their desire for The White Lotus season 2. Thankfully, it seems as if HBO has heard our pleas and confirmed that another batch of episodes is on the way.

Creator Mike White has expressed interest in continuing the show for a while now. In a July 18 interview with The New Yorker , White said that he's already been thinking about what future episodes of the show might entail. "My hope is that maybe HBO will want to do another round of White Lotus," he explained. "I feel like it might take place at a sister hotel, a different kind of seasonal thing. I think there’s another season in me that kind of has a different way into this that I think would be cool if they’d let me do this."

Even the actors said they hoped more episodes would be made, with Alexandra Daddario saying , “I don’t know much about [season two], but the way TV is now with anthology shows… I do think there’s always a way.” Murray Bartlett echoed the sentiment, adding: “This is created by Mike White. He can make anything happen.”

Announcing the news, Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming wrote in a press release, “Mike [White] has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town. We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us.”

Given that HBO only just confirmed The White Lotus season 2, it’s impossible to tell when the new episodes might be available. Given possible COVID-19 limitations on productions, not to mention the time it takes to write a whole batch of episodes, a new season likely won't appear before sometime in 2022 or even 2023.

The White Lotus season 2 episodes

The first season of The White Lotus consisted of six episodes, so it stands to reason that season 2 would follow the same format. Since its premiere on July 11, a new episode arrived on HBO and its streaming platforms every week, so season 2 will likely see a similar release schedule if it were to happen.

It also seems logical to assume that the hour-long episode length would remain the same, but again, it’s a bit too soon to say for sure.

The White Lotus season 2 plot

Here’s where things really get interesting! While the first season of The White Lotus took place at a gorgeous and luxurious resort in Hawaii, fans shouldn’t expect to return to the same location for season 2. This time around, we’ll be headed to an all-new resort in a totally new city. Where that is, nobody knows (at least not anyone besides Mike White).

That said, there are a few hints we can go on. White recently hinted in an interview with Vanity Fair that took place before the season 2 renewal that if he got to do future episodes of the show, he’d love to do them in different locations such as France and Japan. It might not end up being either of those places, but they both sound equally as exciting.

The White Lotus season 2 cast changes

It’s hard to imagine a whole new cast of characters in season 2 or any others, especially given how perfect the current one has been. However, given that the new episodes will focus on a new resort with new staff and all-new guests, this ultimately means a major shake-up of cast members, especially in terms of the guests.

Of course, there’s always a small chance that some cast members could stay on board. Maybe they get transferred to another resort or decide to do a team training overseas? It’s also possible that many of the actors remain with the show, just in different roles a la American Horror Story. Anything can happen, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

In fact, White himself suggested something similar, telling IndieWire : "I don’t think you can credibly have [all the Season 1 guests] on the same vacation again. But maybe it could be a Marvel universe type thing, where some of them would come back."

The White Lotus season 2 filming

Now that HBO has officially greenlit The White Lotus season 2, it’s possible that it could begin filming right away, especially if White and the other writers have already started putting their ideas to paper in terms of what each episode will look like. However, it’s impossible to even consider possible filming dates at the moment.