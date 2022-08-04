The Future Games Show comes to gamescom on August 24

The Future Games Show is back for a summer showcase of exciting upcoming games across PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC and more.

On August 24, the Future Games Show Powered by Mana will show off around 50 games from a mix of developers, such as Team17, 505 Games, Prime Matter and Ravenscourt. These developers will be sitting down for interviews and showing off exclusive content — with some world premieres among them. This event should give viewers a taste of some exciting games to come this year and in 2023.

These games are from a mix of genres, and a variety of developers. Daniel Dawkins, Content Director of Games at Future, says it will be the most diverse line-up since these showcases have started, so it will be exciting to see what debuts.

As the showcase approaches, daily game announcements will be made on the Future Games Show Twitter (opens in new tab) account, as well as the Twitter account of our gaming-focused sibling site, GamesRadar (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Future Games Show

The Future Games Show Powered by Mana will kick off on Wednesday, August 24 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. BST.

It will be streamed live on Twitch (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab), YouTube (opens in new tab), Twitter (opens in new tab) and GamesRadar (opens in new tab), giving you plenty of choice on where to watch the showcase.

And content creators, listen up: the show invites streamers to apply to become official partners of the show. Anyone can stream the show for free, but to become an official partner and receive a special asset pack, plus a chance to be listed on GamesRadar+ as an official co-streaming partner (opens in new tab), applications can be made through the Official Streaming Partner form (opens in new tab).

Tom’s Guide will, of course, work to bring you the biggest and best gaming announcements from these shows, as well as any thoughts we have on what games you should be excited about. In the meantime, check out our latest reviews on hit titles like Stray, an adventure game that has been generating a lot of buzz lately — probably because you get to play as a cat.