State stimulus checks arriving in November — will you receive one?

This year, many states have announced stimulus checks (opens in new tab) for residents in order to combat inflation and increased prices. Most of these payments will be sent to those who filed tax returns in 2020 or 2021, but different states have different requirements for eligibility.

This extra cash could help you pay for Thanksgiving dinner or save for gifts as the holidays approach, so it’s important to check to see if you qualify.

Plus, if you haven't filed your tax return yet, you could be missing out on a $1,400 stimulus check if you don't do so by November 17.

Here are the states with stimulus checks being sent in November.

California

California stimulus checks have been going out in phases since early October, with more slated to arrive before Thanksgiving. The second phase of payments was sent to those who received the Golden State Stimulus (GSS) as a debit card and had a last name beginning with A - E. These payments should be received by November 5th. Then, debit cards for those with last names between F-M will be sent out and so on. Furthermore, if you plan on receiving payment in the form of direct deposit and not a debit card, but didn’t qualify for the GSS, those payments will begin being sent out Friday, Oct 28th. These should arrive by November 14th. See the chart below.

California Payment Schedule Payment date Payment type Recipients Oct. 7 – Oct. 25, 2022 Direct deposit Received Golden State Stimulus (I or II) by direct deposit Oct. 28 – Nov. 14, 2022 Direct deposit Received 2020 state tax refund by direct deposit, but didn’t get GSS Oct. 25 – Dec. 10, 2022 Debit card Received Golden State Stimulus by debit card By Jan. 15, 2023 Debit card Taxpayers who don’t fall into above categories

Colorado

Colorado residents of at least 18 years of age as of Dec. 31, 2021 who were Colorado residents for all of 2021, and who filed a 2021 Colorado tax return were eligible to receive an inflation-relief check of $750, or $1,500 for married couples.

While most checks were received by September 30th, if you received an extension on your 2021 tax returns and filed by October 17th, 2022, then you can expect to receive a payment sometime by January 31, 2022.

Idaho

Idaho announced $500 million in income tax rebates for residents who were full time residents and filed taxes for 2020 and 2021. Individual filers will receive $300, and joint filers will receive $600, or if greater, 10% of income taxes paid for 2020.

Residents will need to file 2020 and 2021 individual income tax returns by December 31, 2022 to be eligible. Payments will begin to be processed starting in late September, with funds being sent via direct deposit first followed by mailed checks shortly after. Payments will be processed throughout 2022 and early 2023, so yours could be arriving this month.

Illinois

If you were an Illinois resident in 2021, you’ll receive a $50 rebate. Couples who filed jointly will receive $100. Eligibility is determined if your adjusted gross income on your 2021 taxes was under $400,000 when filed jointly, or under $200,000 if filed individually. Dependents will also receive $100 each, up to a maximum of 3 or $300.

You’ll also be eligible for another rebate of up to $300 if you own a home in Illinois and make less than $250,000, or $500,000 if you filed your taxes jointly. Checks started going out September 12th, but it will take several months for all to be distributed, so yours could be arriving this month.

Maine

Starting in June, Maine began sending out inflation-relief checks of $850. To qualify you had until Oct. 31 to file a tax return. You’ll need to have filed a 2021 income tax return as a full time Maine resident, as well as earn less than $100,000 for single filers, $150,000 for head of household, or $200,000 for joint filers. Claimed dependents will not be eligible.

Payments initially began being sent out in June, but will continue to be sent out to eligible recipients who filed their tax returns as they come in.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be sending refunds equal to 14.0312% of your 2021 Massachusetts income tax liability. Residents who paid 2021 personal income taxes are eligible for payment. Payments began on November 1, 2022 and will continue until mid-December.

New Mexico

In July, New Mexico sent out tax rebates for those who filed a 2021 New Mexico tax return. It issued $500 to couples filing jointly, heads of household, and surviving spouses earning less than $150,000. Those filing as single with income below $75,000 can expect to receive $250.

However, New Mexico also issued another tax rebate, which was split into two payments. The first payments were distributed in May and June, and the second in August. This rebate issued $1000 to couples filing jointly, heads of households, and surviving spouses, while $500 was sent to single taxpayers.

However, if you haven't received a payment, you still can once you file your 2021 state tax return. You have until May 23, 2023 to do so. For those who have already filed, depending on when, a check could be coming your way this month.

Pennsylvania

Homeowners 65 and older, along with widows/widowers of at least 50 years of age, and individuals with disabilities who are 18 or older will be eligible for a rebate of a maximum of $650. Individuals will need to register for Pennsylvania’s Property Tax Rent/Rebate program by Dec. 31, 2022, meaning payments will continue to be delivered into 2023 depending on when you applied.

Virginia

Virginia is sending out relief payments for residents who have a tax liability in 2021. Individuals filing solely are eligible to receive $250, while couples filing jointly will receive a rebate of $500. To qualify, tax returns will need to be filed by Nov. 1st. For those who filed by July 1, checks or deposits should have been received by Oct. 31. Those who filed later will receive checks within four months of the date they file, so depending on when you filed, your check could arrive this month.