Stimulus check: Biden makes his case to America tonight in prime-time address

President Joe Biden signed his $1.9 trillion relief package on Thursday afternoon (March 11) and plans to deliver a primetime TV address to the American public Thursday evening to speak about the next steps to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

The House of Representatives passed the Biden stimulus legislation, officially known as the American Rescue Plan Act, on Wednesday (March 10) after alterations were made to the bill in the Senate last week.

The new law will send $1,400 checks to many Americans, continue $300-per-week federal unemployment benefits until September and expand the child tax credit to up to $3,600, among other measures.

In his planned speech tonight, Biden is expected to "discuss the many sacrifices the American people have made over the last year and the grave loss communities and families across the country have suffered," according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

It's also an opportunity for the president to sell his massive relief package to the public, a discussion that observers believe is crucial to help people understand its value and necessity even if not all Americans feel its impact. Biden tweeted "better days lie ahead" in advance of the bill-signing.

However, the president already has some support for his initiatives. Two-thirds of Americans believe Biden is doing a good job with the coronavirus response, according to a new poll from CBS News and YouGov. Thirty-five percent of respondents said they think the president's handling has been "very good."

Thursday's presidential address will coincide with the first anniversary of the World Health Organization's declaration of the coronavirus as a global pandemic.

Will you get a stimulus check?

The final version of the American Rescue Plan Act lowered the income cap for stimulus check 3. Individuals earning between $80,000 and $100,000 who were expecting a payment will not receive one. Single filers making up to $75,000 (and married filers earning up to $150,000) will get the full $1,400, plus the full amount for each dependent.

However, the payments phase out at $80,000 and $160,000, respectively.