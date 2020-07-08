Stimulus check 2: Trump says second round coming 'very soon'

A stimulus check 2 has been up in the air since the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Heroes Act in May, but now Republican leaders are indicating that benefits are coming and could be paid out sooner rather than later.

In an interview with Nexstar reporter Jessi Turnure on Tuesday, President Trump said that a second stimulus package will be ready “very soon” — though he did not provide any further details.

“We’re working on it right now with Congress," Trump said. "We are working on another stimulus package and that’ll take place I think very soon."

In a one-on-one interview, President Trump tells me Americans can expect another round of stimulus checks soon, but his administration and Congress are still negotiating the exact amount included in the next and likely final round of coronavirus relief. #NexstarDC pic.twitter.com/hKjqakSaYXJuly 7, 2020

Earlier this week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he plans to introduce his version of a second stimulus check later this month, adding that the legislation would likely include additional payments to individuals.

While Trump has previously claimed that a second round of stimulus benefits will be “ very generous ,” McConnell suggested earlier this week that stimulus check 2 may be limited to Americans earning less than $40,000 a year.

Are you eligible for stimulus check 2?

Under the House-approved Heroes Act, everyone who received a first round of benefits would also receive stimulus check 2 . This includes taxpayers who earn up to $99,000 (if single) and $198,000 (if married) with prorated amounts for earners above $75,000 and $150,000, respectively. Relief would also be expanded for dependents over the age of 16 and individuals with taxpayer identification numbers.

McConnell’s proposal may limit benefits to taxpayers who make less than $40,000 per year, though this hasn’t been formalized in any way.

To find out how much you’d receive from another stimulus payment under the Heroes Act, enter your tax information into the stimulus check 2 calculator . If you think you’d be eligible for benefits with a proposed $40,000 income cap, try this capped calculator .

Where’s your first stimulus check?

If you haven’t yet received your first stimulus check, there are a few ways to get information on your payment status. Enter your info into the IRS's Get My Payment app , and set up stimulus check notifications via USPS's Informed Delivery tool to be notified when your check or stimulus check debit card is out for delivery.

You can also call the IRS stimulus check phone number and ask a representative.

Need to upgrade your home office? These are the best office chairs