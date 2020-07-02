Stimulus check 2: Trump says he supports 'larger numbers' than Democrats

President Trump on Wednesday said he supports a second round of stimulus checks to individuals, claiming he wants to send out more money than what the Democrat’s legislation allows.

“I support it, but it has to be done properly,” he said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

He added, “I support actually larger numbers than the Democrats, but it’s got to be done properly. We had something where it gave you a disincentive to work last time.”

The president said last month that a second stimulus bill would be “very generous” but did not provide any specifics at the time.

The Heroes Act, which has already passed the House, would send $1,200 to each person in a household , including all dependent children, up to $6,000 in relief. That’s an increase from the first round of stimulus payments, which provided $1,200 per adult and $500 per dependent age 16 and under—with no benefits for older dependents.

The Senate still has to approve the Heroes Act, a process that could be weeks away.

June jobs report - will it deflate stimulus check 2?

Just today the June jobs report was issued for the U.S., and the economy added 4.8 million jobs, which reduces the unemployment rate to 11.1 percent. The expected rate was closer to 12.3 percent, so it's possible that this momentum could complicate plans for a stimulus check 2.

However, as CNN reports, the American economy is still down nearly 14.7 million jobs since February. And a full job market recovery is uncertain as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to spike in various states.

If you’re still waiting on your first stimulus check, look up your payment status using the IRS’s Get My Payment app online, and set up stimulus check notifications with the USPS’s Informed Delivery tool to receive an alert when your check or stimulus check debit card is in your mailbox.

You can also call the IRS stimulus check phone number to speak to a representative about your payment.