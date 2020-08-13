Stimulus check 2 could be delayed until September — here's what we know

Americans may be waiting on stimulus check 2 well into September, as negotiations surrounding the next stimulus package have stalled with no plans to resume.

While all sides generally agree on the need for a second round of $1,200 checks, Democratic lawmakers and White House officials are at odds over several relief measures, creating a stalemate that could — at worst — last for weeks .

While Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who is negotiating for the White House, said the administration is willing to put up more money and pass a partial relief package, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reports that the two sides are “miles apart.”

Once a bill is passed, the IRS is poised to send out stimulus check 2 much more quickly than it did the first round of payments provided by March's CARES Act. If all parties can come to an agreement by Friday, the IRS could reportedly process the first checks by the end of August .

However, with no promise of a quick compromise and the need for lawmakers to return to Washington for a vote, this scenario is increasingly unlikely — and if negotiations don’t pick up, or if they drag on for weeks, the stimulus check 2 date will continue to be delayed.

How much is stimulus check 2?

Americans may receive another $1,200 check if they were eligible for relief under the CARES Act, though there are several proposals that could impact payments for families.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Democrats’ HEROES Act in May, which would provide $1,200 for single individuals making less than $75,000 per year and married people making less than $150,000 per year. Those earning up to $99,000 and $198,000, respectively, would get prorated amounts. This bill would also send $1,200 to dependents of any age, up to $6,000 per family.

The HEALS Act proposed by Senate Republicans would use the same eligibility requirements and amounts for taxpayers but reduce the dependent benefit to $500. However, it would expand benefits to include dependents over age 16, such as college students and adults with disabilities, and it would not cap the total amount a family would receive.

Enter your tax info into this stimulus check 2 calculator to see how much you'd get under the HEALS Act, and use this stimulus check calculator based on the HEROES Act.

Most of the checks provided by the CARES Act have been sent out, but if you haven’t received your benefits and believe you’re eligible, you can use the IRS's Get My Payment app to check the status or call a representative at the IRS stimulus check phone number .