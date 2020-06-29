Stimulus check 2 amount: Here's how much you could get from a second payment

A second round of stimulus check could be coming your way, and if you were eligible for the first round paid out this spring, you’ll also be eligible for stimulus check 2 . Depending on the size of your family, you could get more money with your second check.

The Heroes Act, the legislation that allows for additional stimulus payments, passed the House and is waiting on Senate approval. While it’s not guaranteed to pass as written (or to be finalized anytime soon), it does expand stimulus benefits for some people in its current form.

Looking for more Heroes Act news? Check out our stimulus check 2 updates

Where to buy Clorox Wipes

You can use this stimulus check calculator to figure out how much you could receive with your second-round stimulus check. All you need to do is enter your tax filing status, how many children you have and your adjusted gross income for 2019.

If you received the first stimulus check, you can expect to see the same amount. If you haven’t received the first stimulus check and believe you’re eligible, you can check the status of your payment using the IRS’s Get My Payment app online. You can also set up stimulus check notifications with the USPS’s Informed Delivery tool, which lets you know when your check or stimulus check debit card is left in your mailbox.

Consider calling the IRS stimulus check phone number if you’re still having trouble locating your check. You might be able to get in touch with a representative who can assist you with personal stimulus check questions, although they will not be able to answer questions about the possible second round.

But if there is a second round of stimulus payments, here’s how much you could get.

Stimulus check 2 amount for single adults, joint-filers and dependents

The House-approved version of the Heroes Act grants each member of a household—including children—$1,200 with a cap of $6,000 per family. As CNBC explains, this is an expansion of benefits over the first round of stimulus payments: under the Cares Act, dependent children ages 16 and younger were eligible for just $500 each, and older high school and college students claimed as dependents were ineligible for payments entirely.

This means that a family of four (two adults and two children under 17) that received $3,400 with the first stimulus payment would get $4,800 under the Heroes Act. Similarly, a family of four with two children in college would get $4,800 compared to just $2,400 allowed under the Cares Act.

The Heroes Act does maintain the same income eligibility requirements for stimulus payments that were set in the Cares Act. Single taxpayers who earn less than $75,000 and married taxpayers who earn less than $150,000 will receive the full $1,200, and those earning more—up to $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for married filers—will receive prorated benefits.

The Heroes Act also expands stimulus payments to immigrants who pay taxes but aren’t on Green Cards. While the Cares Act required benefit recipients to have a Social Security number, the Heroes Act permits payments to anyone with a taxpayer identification number.