Sonos Roam gets set for summer with three new colors

The Sonos Roam has a new look — or three. As of yesterday (May 11) Sonos’s most portable speaker is available in a collection new colors inspired by nature’s landscapes.

For the same $179/AU$299 price as before, the Sonos Roam can now be purchased in Olive (green), Wave (light blue) and Sunset (orange.) The finishes are meant to embody the outdoorsy-ness of the Roam, which like the Sonos Move has a built-in battery and can be used on the go.

Sonos has many reputations in the audio market but launching colorful products is not one of them. All the best smart speakers, best soundbars and wireless speakers from Sonos of the last several years have only been available in black or white.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Future)

Kudos to Sonos for nailing the color trend. These somewhat muted hues are highly in-style, and combined with the chassis’s matte texture I could see this palette pulled right from the runway. Yet, they’re simultaneously approachable enough for a Carhartt ad or REI retail store. If “van life” was a speaker, it would be the Sonos Roam in any of these new colors.

JBL and Ultimate Ears have mastered the art of making the best Bluetooth speakers and best outdoor speakers in color. Sonos venturing beyond the brand’s conventional color options shows it's taking the portable speaker category seriously. That’s not to say for $179/AU$299 is the most wallet-friendly option, but it’s certainly more affordable than the $399/AU$699 Sonos Move.

There were already plenty of differences between the Sonos Roam vs. Sonos Move, though I’m not sure the added color options would change the tide for torn shoppers. Instead, the Roam remains the choice for anyone who spends time outside, whether it’s at a city park or remote campground. As a reminder, the speaker has 10 hours of battery life, an IP67 rating (meaning it's fully waterproof) and weighs less than a pound.

The Sonos Roam is also compatible with Sonos Voice Control, a new voice service rolling out in the U.S. on June 1. An alternative to Alexa and Google Assistant, the Sonos assistant is a control-only platform that lets users launch playlists, change volume and navigate their entire Sonos system.

In addition to new Roam colors and Sonos Voice Assistant, Sonos just unveiled the Sonos Ray soundbar. At $249/AU$399, the Sonos Ray is the company’s least expensive piece of home entertainment hardware yet. It strips out Dolby Atmos support and larger footprints of the Sonos Arc ($899/AU$1,499) and Sonos Beam Gen 2 ($449/AU$699) to make for a small space-friendly soundbar.