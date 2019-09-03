Samsung Galaxy A90 5G Could Be the First Affordable 5G Phone

When we talk about Samsung phones, most of the time it’s about either the Galaxy S-series (like this year’s Galaxy S10 ), or the Galaxy Note series (including the newly unveiled Note 10 ). Both of these phones have 5G versions, but this means that users wanting to try out the new mobile data standard have to drop at least $1,300.

However, Samsung has today unveiled its most affordable 5G phone yet.

The Galaxy A90 5G has been revealed in a Samsung press release by Samsung (via TechRadar ). The release includes many important details about the phone, but some information is being held for September 4, when Samsung will officially announce the device at an event in Korea.

Advertising for the phone (which you can see a sample of below) had been previously posted by Twitter leaker Evan Blass . However, Samsung has now come forward with this pre-announcement. which confirms the leaks and more.

(Image credit: Samsung/Evan Blass)

MORE: IFA 2019 Preview: Laptops, Smartphones, 5G and More

To compare the prices of Samsung’s 5G options, until this phone launched, you either had to pay $1,299/£1,099 for the Galaxy S10 5G , or a Note 10 Plus 5G for $1,299/£1,099. While there’s no official price for the A90 5G yet, it is estimated to cost $740/£610. This is still a considerable cost, but it would be the cheapest 5G phone you can get from any manufacturer.

Even though this will become Samsung’s cheapest 5G phone, that doesn’t mean it’s a bare-bones handset. The A90’s specs (described in additional detail in the image below) comes with a 6.7-inch FHD AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch, a triple rear camera array with a 48MP main sensor, a 32MP front camera a 4,500mAh battery and a Snapdragon 855 CPU, which are top-end flagship rivalling specs.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Once the phone has its official launch on September 4, we’ll know for certain how good a deal this is. But for the moment it sounds like a great way to try out the joys of 5G for a little less money.