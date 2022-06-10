Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 just tipped for this big multitasking upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be the smartphone to get this year if you want to boost your mobile multitasking.

That's because leaker Ice Universe (opens in new tab) has the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldables tipped to be equipped with a new "swipe for split screen" gesture. It sounds like this will make it easier for you to use multiple apps simultaneously, rather than the convoluted way you currently need to use to open apps in a split screen format.

Galaxy Z fold4 and Flip4 will add “swipe for split screen” functionJune 9, 2022 See more

The obvious way to make the most of the larger displays on foldable phones is to have more apps open at once. So making that as easy as possible to do is likely to be a great refinement. In fact, it's such a good idea that the Oppo Find N already has it; unfortunately it isn't sold in the U.S.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 already added some productivity features in the form of its optional task bar, Multi-Active Window and App Pairs. But these require a bit of set-up to get working, dragging app windows around the screen to get things just how you like them. A simple swipe would allow even an inexperienced user to benefit from their phone's enlarged display.

It makes a little less sense on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 though. Sure, the Z Flip has a pretty large 6.7-inch internal display, but that's only the same size as a regular flagship Samsung phone like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which can only fit two miniaturized apps on-screen at once. If all Samsung phones are set to eventually get this gesture, that's fair enough. If Samsung's trying to suggest you can get as much multi-tasking done on the skinny Z Flip as you can on the expansive Z Fold, then that seems too ambitious.

Hopefully, this gesture will also work with an S Pen stylus. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 offered optional stylus support, and we'd expect the Z Fold 4 to offer it too. While we may not get the S Pen included like with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, having it as an option is still welcome.

As we've heard rumored recently, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, plus the Galaxy Watch 5, could arrive in late summer, possibly August 10. So hopefully in just two months, we'll see if the rumors about the Z Fold 4's improved cameras and new shape, and the Z Flip 4's larger outer display, are true.