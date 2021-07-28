Trending

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 teaser takes shot at iPhone — ‘Is good good enough?’

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is talking smack about a lot of other phones

Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 3 at its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11. And it's getting in its licks now on the upcoming iPhone 13

In a teaser video released on Samsung's YouTube page, a silhouette of what looks to be an iPhone 13 can be seen, as the narrator asks "is 'good' good enough?" Granted, Samsung also included other phone silhouettes in the video, including what looks to be the large and bulky Motorola DynaTAC 8000X from 1973 to a Palm PDA-looking device from the mid-2000s. 

The reason why we believe Samsung is taking a subtle jab at the iPhone 13 is because of the camera array on the silhouette shown. We know it's not a Galaxy S21, which features lenses in top corner of the device running straight down. Instead, this silhouette shows a square camera array with sensors mounted diagonally — rumors suggest that this will be the iPhone 13's new design. The iPhone 12, by comparison, has two camera sensors running horizontally. 

Current iPhone 13 dummy units, often sent early to third-party accessory manufacturers to help them design cases, supposedly show the new model phone with a diagonal camera setup. Similar dummy units were sent to Canadian tech YouTuber Dave Lee, aka Dave2D.

At the moment, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to debut at Samsung's August 11 event and hit stores some time after that, with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 also appearing at that event. A report from SamMobile indicates that the phone will cost $1,599, $200 cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold 2's current price. Other reports suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will cost anywhere between 1.9 million to 1.99 million won, which translates to between $1,660 and $1,750.  

Korean website The Elec claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have an under-display camera, which was also reported on by established leaker Ice Universe. An IP-rated water and dust resistance rating could be possible too.

And with the cancellation of the Galaxy Note 21, it seems that the Z Fold 3 will be its mid-year flagship replacement. President and head of Samsung's mobile communications business T.M. Roh said in a blog post that S Pen support will be coming to the company's upcoming foldables.

Imad Khan

Imad Khan is news editor at Tom’s Guide, helping direct the day’s breaking coverage. Prior to working at the site, Imad was a full-time freelancer, with bylines at the New York Times, the Washington Post and ESPN. Outside of work, you can find him sitting blankly in front of a Word document trying desperately to write the first pages of a new book.
