Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 release date — here's what to expect

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 release date could be coming soon. Samsung’s next-gen smartwatch could be just a few weeks away from launch, with a rumored release date set for August.

We’ve been tracking Galaxy Watch 5 rumors, regulatory documents and everything else related to wearable Samsung devices since the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 debuted last year. As such, we have some idea of what upgrades to expect between the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs. Galaxy Watch 4.

As a reminder, in 2021 Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 4 series, which included a sporty-looking smartwatch as well as the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a more traditional design. It was the first Wear OS 3 watch and it introduced new features like the body composition analysis app.

It’s been almost one year since the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 became one of the best smartwatches and best Samsung watch overall. As long as the Galaxy Watch 5 offers new features or specs, it could be the ultimate for those with modern Samsung phones, including the rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

If you’re in the market for any of these upcoming devices, you’re probably curious as to when they’ll become available.

The rumored Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 release date is August 26, 2022. The watch’s announcement could happen sooner on August 10, during the next Samsung Unpacked keynote. Pre-orders will reportedly start on August 10 as well.

This timeline comes from leaker Jon Prosser, who sometimes is accurate with major tech event dates. That said, we can’t say for sure these dates are right. Luckily, at least a week before the next Unpacked event, Samsung should send out invitations or publish a press release announcing the keynote details.

Like clockwork, Samsung holds an August Unpacked event every summer. The exact timing tends to vary, but Samsung has established a routine of releasing the Galaxy Watch 5 alongside Z-series phones and sometimes new Galaxy Buds. Meanwhile, the S-series flagships come out near the beginning of the year.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 — top rumors

Besides the release date, we’ve heard a handful of interesting Galaxy Watch 5 rumors. For one, Samsung could introduce a new Pro model of the Galaxy Watch, and it might be one of three total Galaxy Watch 5 models. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will allegedly have premium materials, namely sapphire glass and titanium.

The Pro model could be a rather expensive Samsung device, surpassing $550 for the LTE model according to a Galaxy Watch price rumor. Other models are believed to start around $300.

The Galaxy Watch 5 could also get a larger battery capacity and faster charging, according to FCC documents. We don’t know much else in terms of specs of features, other than it’ll continue running on Google Wear OS. The Galaxy Watch 4 recently got Google Assistant support, so we’re fairly certain the smartwatch’s software will continue to improve over time.