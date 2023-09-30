iPhone 15 Pro Max — 5 reasons to buy and 3 reasons to skip

I've been using the iPhone 15 Pro Max every day for a few weeks now, and it certainly has a lot going for it if you're thinking of upgrading. The titanium design is striking, and the new Action button is helpful. I'm also impressed with the improved optical zoom and I'm glad USB-C charging is finally here.

As you'll see in my iPhone 15 Pro Max review, Apple has done enough to take the top spot in our best phones list. But there are some drawbacks here. And there's also been some early complaints around the iPhone 15 Pro series overheating. So is the iPhone 15 Pro Max right for you? Here's a quick overview of what I like and what I don't, and be sure to check out

Reasons to buy iPhone 15 Pro Max

Lighter and smaller titanium design

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One of the most pleasantly surprising things about the iPhone 15 Pro Max when you pick it up is just how light it is. It weighs 7.8 ounces, compared to 8.47 ounces for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This is thanks to a new titanium band design, which is lighter than the stainless steel used previously.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 iPhone 15 Pro Max iPhone 14 Pro Max Weight 7.8 ounces 8.47 ounces Dimensions 6.29 x 3.02 x 0.32 inches 6.33 x 3.05 x 0.31 inches

Apple has also managed to trim the bezels around the iPhone 15 Pro Max, resulting in a device that's shorter and narrower. And with the new contoured design with rounded edges, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is comfier to hold and use.

Smart new Action button

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The iPhone 15 Pro Max replaces the ringer switch with the Action button, which can engage silent mode with a long press but it does so much more. In the Settings app you can customize the Action button to perform several tasks — though just one thing can be assigned at a time.

For example, you can launch the camera with a long press of the Action button, turn on the flashlight or start a voice memo. Or you can leverage the Shortcuts app to open any app or you want and perform very specific actions, such as texting a particular context. The choices are endless. See our how to set up the Action button on your iPhone 15 Pro guide.

A longer 5x telephoto zoom

iPhone 15 Pro Max (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Apple is definitely playing catch-up here, but I very much appreciate that the iPhone 15 Pro Max features a 5x optical zoom via a tetraprism lens. That's a pretty big jump from the 3x zoom on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

You also get increased digital zoom of up to 25x on the 15 Pro Max, compared to 15x on the previous model.

Image 1 of 3 iPhone 15 Pro Max (5x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide) Galaxy S23 Ultra (5x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide) Pixel 7 Pro (5x zoom) (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Based on our zoom camera face-off with the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Pixel 7 Pro, the iPhone 15 Pro Max holds up very well in the 5x zoom range, delivering plenty of detail along with with great dynamic range. But its digital zoom is a step behind Samsung's.

Extra long battery life

The iPhone 15 Pro Max offers very strong endurance. Even if I forget to charge the phone at work after a 1.5-hour commute in both directions, I routinely have 30% or more battery life left by the time I get home around 7 p.m.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Battery size* Battery life (hours:mins) iPhone 15 Pro 3,274 mAh 10:53 iPhone 15 Pro Max 4,422 mAh 14:02 iPhone 14 Pro Max 4,323 mAh 13:39 Galaxy S23 Ultra 5,000 mAh 12:22 (adaptive), 13:09 (60Hz) OnePlus 11 5,000 mAh 13:10 (adaptive) / 12:48 (60Hz) Google Pixel 7 Pro 5,000 mAh 7:54

In our Tom's Guide battery test, which involves continuous web surfing at 150 nits of screen brightness over 5G, the iPhone 15 Pro Max lasted an awesome 14 hours and 2 minutes. That beats the regular iPhone 15 Pro by over 4 hours and it's also about 20 minutes longer than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

By comparison, the Galaxy S23 Ultra endured for 13:09 with its display in 60Hz mode and the OnePlus 11's best time was 13:10. The iPhone 15 Pro Max makes our list of the best phone battery life.

Killer gaming with A17 Pro

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The iPhone 15 Pro Max packs the world's first 3nm chip in the A17 Pro. And as you'll see in our iPhone 15 Pro benchmarks roundup, it blows away the Android competition. But the most exciting part is what the new GPU is capable of.

This new 6-core GPU is capable of playing console-quality games with raytracing support, so you get realistic lighting effects you'd normally expect from home consoles like the PS5 or Xbox Series X. In titles like Diablo Immortal, the visuals are stunning, and Resident Evil Village is gloriously gory with its zombie attacks.

Resident Evil 4 Remake and Assassin’s Creed Mirage are also coming to the new iPhone.

Reasons to skip iPhone 15 Pro Max

Durability concerns

(Image credit: JerryRigEverything/YouTube)

Although Apple touts how strong the titanium is on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the flagship has not fared particularly well in some durability tests. For example, the YouTuber JerryRigEverything found that the iPhone 15 Pro Max's back glass shattered after applying pressure to the device. Although to be fair this is a sample size of one device.

A separate iPhone 15 Pro drop test found that the back camera casing fell off while the iPhone 14 Pro did not. Regardless, you'll definitely want to invest in an iPhone 15 Pro Max case.

Complaints about overheating

(Image credit: Future)

Several iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max owners have complained about the handsets overheating, which Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo attributes to Apple's thermal design. So we put this to the test by using an infrared camera on a couple of iPhone 15 Pro Max models, as well as the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

While just charging the phones we didn't notice any of them getting particularly warm, though the iPhone 15 Pro Max got warmer than the Samsung while gaming. We did measure a separate iPhone 15 Pro Max unit that reached 104 degrees while plugged in and scrolling through TikTok and other apps. However, that handset was fairly new and may have been bogged down by transferring data from another phone.

Relatively slow charging

(Image credit: Future)

While the iPhone 15 Pro Max makes the jump from Lightning to USB-C charging, Apple annoyingly sticks with the same 20W speed as before — and we did not see great results in our testing. After 30 minutes, the battery meter reached only 41%, compared to 57% for the Galaxy S23 Ultra in the same amount of time. And the OnePlus 11's 80W charger got to 100% in a half hour.

Bottom line

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Overall, I think the iPhone 15 Pro Max is worth the upgrade, especially if you have an older iPhone 13 Pro Max and especially the iPhone 12 Pro Max or earlier. You get a much improved camera system and a great ProMotion display with always-on capability in a lighter and smaller design. And the battery life can't be beat.

The Action button is a handy addition, even though I'd like Apple to let you perform more than one shortcut at a time, and I'm excited to play all the console-quality games coming out for the new Pro Max.

Yes, there's legitimate concerns around overheating and durability, but based on my testing I think the iPhone 15 Pro Max is worth it.

