Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: How the flagships compare

A Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max match-up is upon us, and it's going to be one of the highest-stakes smartphone duels this year. And now that Samsung has shown off its latest phones, our official comparison can begin.

Apple jumped out of the gate with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which we rate as the best phone overall. The iPhone's new cameras, Dynamic Island display and super-powered but efficient chipset make it a top phone — certainly, one of the best we've tested.

Will the Galaxy S23 Ultra challenge the iPhone 14 Pro Max's status as the cream of the corp? Our Galaxy S23 Ultra hands-on based on our initial time with the phone suggests Samsung is offer to a promising start, with a great processor and intriguing 200MP main camera, plus a lot of other enhancements and tweaks.

If you're trying to work out which phone you'll want to buy or just want to figure out which phone will be left standing at the end of the fight, read on for a detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max comparison.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Galaxy S23 Ultra iPhone 14 Pro Max Price $1,199 / £1,249 $1,099 / £1,199 Display 6.8-inch AMOLED (3088 x 1440) 6.7-inch OLED (2796 x 1290) Refresh rate 1 - 120Hz adaptive 1 - 120Hz adaptive Rear cameras 200MP main (f/1.7), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 10MP 3x telephoto (f/2.4), 10MP 10x telephoto (f/4.9) 48MP main (f/1.78), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 12MP telephoto (f/2.8) with 3x optical zoom Front camera 12MP (f/2.2) 12MP (f/1.9) Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy A16 Bionic RAM 8GB/12GB 6GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 5,000 mAh 4,323 mAh Charging 45W wired/10W wireless 25W wired/15W MagSafe Water/dust resistance IP68 IP68 Size 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm (6.4 x 3.0 x 0.35 inches) 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.85 mm (6.3 x 3.1 x 0.31 inches) Weight 233g (8.2 ounces) 240g (8.5 ounces) Colors Phantom Black, Cotton Flower, Botanic Green and Mystic Lilac Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Price and availability

You can buy an iPhone 14 Pro Max from $1,099 right now. Delivery delays which had plagued Apple at launch seem to have eased, meaning the iPhone 14 Pro Max can be yours right away.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $1,199, the same price as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, at least in the U.S. (In the U.K., you'll pay a little more for the £1,249 entry-level model.) The good news is that the Galaxy S23 Ultra features 256GB of storage in its base model, double the amount of last year's phone. It's also double the storage you get in the least-expensive iPhone 14 Pro Max, with Apple charging the same $1,199 as the Ultra.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra ships on February 17, with Samsung taking Galaxy S23 preorders now. One of the best Galaxy S23 deals comes from Samsung with the phone maker upgrading your storage at no extra cost, so you can get a 512GB Ultra for the same price as the 256GB model; pre-orders can get up to $100 in credit as well.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Design

It's difficult seeing the differences between the iPhone 14 Pro Max and last year's iPhone 13 Pro Max, but they are there. The camera bump on the back of the iPhone is now slightly larger to make room for the upgraded optics, and there's also now a new Dynamic Island housing for the front cameras instead of the iPhone's familiar notch.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Likewise, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is just about identical to the Galaxy S22 Ultra it replaces. The individual rear cameras, squared-off profile, curved sides and punch-hole selfie camera look to be still there, as is the built-in S Pen slot, so you'll still have a handy way to draw and take proper handwritten notes all on a pocket-sized device.

(Image credit: Future)

The Galaxy S23 Ultra comes in four colors — Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender — with another four colors available when you order directly from Samsung. You can get the iPhone 14 Pro Max in a refreshed set of colors, consisting of Space Black, Deep Purple, Silver and Gold.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Display

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As with the iPhone 13 Pro Max before it, the iPhone 14 Pro Max uses a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a Super Retina XDR resolution (between FHD and QHD). It's an impressive display, with high brightness and vivid, accurate colors. The display also improves with the addition of an always-on display, bringing the iPhone 14 Pro Max up to speed with the best Android phones.

(Image credit: Future)

There's no real change to the Galaxy S23 Ultra's display. As with the S22 Ultra, you're looking at a 6.8-inch panel with an adaptive 120HZ refresh rate and the same QHD resolution as before. Max brightness remains at 1,750 nits.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Cameras

Apple gave the iPhone 14 Pro Max a camera boost in the form of a new 48MP main camera capable of shooting in both 12MP and 48MP RAW formats for more brightness or detail depending on what the user prefers. The latest iPhone also features the same auto-focusing 12MP selfie camera as the other iPhone 14 models, while its ultrawide sensor is twice as big as before. The 12MP 3x telephoto and depth-sensing LiDAR scanner remain the same.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Cameras represent the biggest change to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, with the 200MP main camera as the standout feature. You're able to combine 16 pixels into one for a 12MP photo when lights are low, but you can also shoot at 50MP resolution or in the full 200MP mode. The latter mode should produce shots with detailed backgrounds that you crop in on.

The 12MP ultrawide and dual 10MP telephoto lenses remain unchanged from what you got on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. (Image credit: Future)

Up front, the Galaxy S23 Ultra trades in its predecessor's 40MP front shooter for a 12MP selfie cam. There's a faster autofocus here, and Samsung has also improved night photo and video capture features so it's not the downgrade the drop in pixels would have you think.

Among the software features Samsung touts for its new phones are an astro photography mode, an improved AI-powered algorithm for better low-light photos and improved portrait shots. We look forward to seeing how these capabilities affect the Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera performance relative to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

(Image credit: Future)

While it can't match up to the Samsung's powerful telephoto zoom range, the iPhone 14 Pro Max currently heads up our best camera phones guide, beating the Galaxy S22 Ultra by four whole places. Samsung will need to improve its photo processing algorithms as well as its hardware to beat Apple, as its over-saturated, over-smoothed images have prevented it from keeping pace with Apple's phones.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Performance

The A16 Bionic chip within the iPhone 14 Pro Max provides amazing performance that's way ahead of any current Android phone, Samsung's included. You would think that the Galaxy S23 Ultra would struggle to top that.

That would be before Samsung confirmed that its new S23 phones are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset — specifically a customized version fine-tuned to the Galaxy. A faster clock speed should mean better performance for Samsung's phone, and we're already seeing evidence of that in our initial Galaxy S23 Ultra benchmarks.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Geekbench single-core Geekbench multicore 3DMark Wild Life Unlimited Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 1396 4882 79.3fps iPhone 14 Pro Max 1882 5333 74

The iPhone 14 Pro Max beats the Galaxy S23 Ultra on Geekbench as you might expect (though Samsung's new phone had a better multicore score than the A15 Bionic-powered iPhone 14). But when it comes to graphics testing, the Galaxy S23 Ultra actually pulls ahead, with more frames per second in 3DMark's Wild Life Unlimited test.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Battery and charging

We know that the iPhone 14 Pro Max contains a 4,323 mAh capacity, with 20W wired charging and 15W MagSafe wireless charging. Samsung's not changing from the Galaxy S22 Ultra's 5,000 mAh battery, though a new cooling system in the Galaxy S23 Ultra should help that phone run longer.

We're also eager to see if the Galaxy S23 Ultra can exploit better power efficiency in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to improve on the S22 Ultra's so-so time on our battery test. Looking at our current best phone battery life page, we see that the iPhone 14 Pro Max holds down second place, with the Galaxy S22 Ultra nowhere to be seen. In fact, Samsung's current flagship trailed the iPhone by nearly 5 hours on our custom battery test with the phones' adaptive refresh rates enabled. Samsung could really do with improving battery life if it wants to beat the iPhone.

(Image credit: Future)

Charging speeds are better on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which supports 45W wired charging, much faster than what the iPhone 14 Pro Max offers.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Outlook

There's little doubt that we're looking at the top two phones for this year in a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max comparison. The only difference is we know that the iPhone is awesome already, while we still need to fully test Samsung's phone to find out its strengths and weaknesses.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

We expect the iPhone will retain its advantage in terms of performance and battery efficiency — it could continue to lead in camera quality, depending on how well the changes Samsung's introduced impact photo quality. But the Galaxy S23 Ultra looks set to continue beating the iPhone on charging speed, display size and resolution, not to mention the productivity potential opened up by its included S Pen stylus.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The truth will only be discovered once we complete our Galaxy S23 Ultra testing. Stay tuned for a final verdict.